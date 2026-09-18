Uttarakhand's Sri Hemkund Sahib Witness Season's First Snowfall; Rain Disrupts Kedarnath Yatra

Season's First Snowfall Covers Uttarakhand's Hemkund Sahib; Rain Disrupts Kedarnath Yatra | X

Uttarakhand witnessed a significant change in weather as the season's first snowfall covered the high-altitude Hemkund Sahib, while rainfall affected the pilgrimage route to Kedarnath. The weather conditions brought a noticeable chill to the Himalayan region and created challenging conditions for pilgrims and visitors. Fresh snowfall and rain have covered the Sikh holy shrine in a blanket of snow, creating a striking winter landscape as pilgrims continue to visit the revered site. According to reports, around 1500 devotees are visiting the Hemkund shrine on a daily basis.

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Hemkund witnesses season's first snowfall

Hemkund Sahib, located in Chamoli district at an altitude of more than 4,300 metres, received fresh snowfall as temperatures dropped in the upper reaches. The revered Sikh pilgrimage site, surrounded by snow-covered mountains, presented a winter-like landscape following the spell of snowfall. The pilgrimage, which began on May 23, 2026, is reportedly witnessing thousands of devotees on a daily basis.

The weather change comes as the pilgrimage season continues in Uttarakhand, with devotees travelling to several high-altitude shrines across the state. Fresh snowfall in the upper reaches can lead to colder conditions and reduced visibility, making movement more difficult along mountain routes.

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Kedarnath yatra disrupted

Meanwhile, rainfall in the Kedarnath region disrupted the ongoing Kedarnath Yatra. Light rain affected pilgrimage operations at Kedarnath from Thursday morning. Helicopter services to the shrine were temporarily suspended due to poor weather and reduced visibility. The ongoing yatra began on April 22, 2026, and it will run until November 11, 2026.

Kedarnath, one of the major pilgrimage destinations in Uttarakhand, attracts thousands of devotees during the annual yatra season. Since the shrine is located at a high altitude, sudden changes in weather can have a direct impact on travel and pilgrimage arrangements.

Devotees have been advised to monitor weather updates and follow instructions issued by local administrations. Services are expected to resume only after the weather improves.