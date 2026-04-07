Tata Steel Reports 23.48 Million Tonnes India Production, Achieves Record Deliveries In FY2026

Tata Steel reported its best-ever annual crude steel production of 23.48 million tonnes in India for FY2026, alongside record deliveries of 22.53 million tonnes. |

Mumbai: Tata Steel closed FY2026 with record operational milestones in India, driven by capacity ramp-up and strong domestic demand, even as global operations reflected varied market conditions.

Tata Steel India achieved its highest-ever annual crude steel production at 23.48 million tonnes in FY2026, marking an 8 percent year-on-year increase. The growth was largely supported by the ramp-up of operations at Kalinganagar, although partially offset by a blast furnace relining shutdown at Jamshedpur. In Q4 FY2026, production stood at 6.25 million tonnes, reflecting a 15 percent increase compared to the same quarter last year.

India deliveries tracked production growth, reaching a record 22.53 million tonnes for the full year. Domestic deliveries crossed 20 million tonnes for the first time, signaling strong market positioning and customer demand. In Q4 FY2026, deliveries rose 10 percent year-on-year, achieving the highest-ever quarterly volumes. The performance underscores steady demand across key sectors and improved execution.

Key business segments contributed significantly to growth. The Automotive and Special Products segment recorded approximately 3.4 million tonnes in annual volumes, supported by new downstream capacities and an 11 percent increase in high-end products. Branded Products and Retail achieved around 7.3 million tonnes, with strong contributions from established brands. Industrial Products and Projects delivered about 7.2 million tonnes, driven by demand in engineering and infrastructure sectors. Additionally, e-commerce platforms generated gross merchandise value of ₹9,360 crore, up 161 percent year-on-year.

International operations showed varied performance. Tata Steel Netherlands recorded production of around 6.7 million tonnes and deliveries of about 6.1 million tonnes in FY2026, with a sequential improvement in Q4 deliveries. Tata Steel UK deliveries declined to 2.21 million tonnes due to subdued market conditions, though work continues on a 3 million tonne electric arc furnace project. In Thailand, production reached 1.33 million tonnes with deliveries of 1.32 million tonnes, supported by strong domestic rebar demand.

Tata Steel’s FY2026 performance highlights strong domestic execution and record operational achievements, while ongoing investments and global adjustments position the company for future growth.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and contains provisional figures and forward-looking statements subject to audit, market dynamics, and regulatory factors.