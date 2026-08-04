Ajmera Realty & Infra India Reports ₹44.98 Crore Consolidated Profit For Q1 FY27, Up 14% YoY

Mumbai: Ajmera Realty & Infra India on Tuesday announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, alongside key director re-appointments and senior management additions.

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹316.97 crore, a 22.6 per cent increase compared to ₹258.43 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total consolidated income for the period was ₹319.52 crore, up from ₹259.54 crore year-on-year.

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹257.78 crore, compared to ₹202.42 crore in the same period last year. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter rose to ₹2.19 from ₹1.94 in Q1 FY26.

Director Re-appointments

The board approved the re-appointment of Manoj Ajmera as Managing Director for three consecutive years, effective from 24 April 2027 to 23 April 2030.

Sanjay Ajmera was also re-appointed as Whole-time Director for a similar three-year term, from 24 April 2027 to 23 April 2030. Both re-appointments are subject to shareholder approval.

Senior Management Appointments

Dhaval Ajmera, a relative of the Chairman and Managing Director, was appointed as Senior Management Personnel (SMP) designated as Director – Corporate Affairs, effective 1 October 2026. Keyur Mehta was appointed as SMP designated as AVP – Accounts & Taxation, effective 4 August 2026.

Dividend Recommendation

The board also noted the dividend recommended on 25 May 2026. If approved at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, the dividend will be paid before 22 October 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.