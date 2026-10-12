ICICI Prudential AMC Q2 FY27 Net Profit Climbs 6% To ₹888.96 Crore, Declares ₹30 Interim Dividend

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd reported a 6.08 percent increase in its standalone net profit. |

Mumbai: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd on Monday announced a standalone net profit of Rs 888.96 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. This marks a 6.08 percent rise compared to Rs 837.99 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from Operations

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 1,673.79 crore, up 16.31 percent from Rs 1,439.06 crore reported in the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Total Income and Expenses

Total income for the quarter increased to Rs 1,690.70 crore, a 11.90 percent increase from Rs 1,510.92 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses for the quarter rose to Rs 493.00 crore from Rs 418.31 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, was Rs 17.99, compared to Rs 16.95 in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Interim Dividend Declared

The Board of Directors approved an interim dividend of Rs 30 per equity share. The record date for determining eligible shareholders for the interim dividend is October 21, 2026.

Business Transfer Agreement

During the half-year ended September 30, 2026, ICICI Prudential AMC completed the acquisition of certain investment management rights from ICICI Venture Funds Management Company Limited. This was for a consideration of Rs 107.94 crore, with effect from April 1, 2026. Additionally, the company entered into a Business Transfer Agreement with ICICI Securities Limited on September 23, 2026, to acquire its Portfolio Management Services business on a slump sale basis.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.