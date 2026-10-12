IHCL Expands Portfolio To 670 Hotels, Adds 47 New Signings And 20 Openings In H1 FY27

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Mumbai: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) announced on October 12, 2026, that its portfolio reached 670 hotels as of 30 September 2026, following 47 new signings and 20 hotel openings in the first half of FY2027. The company's pipeline includes 280 hotels.

Portfolio Growth

The new signings and openings bring IHCL closer to its Accelerate 2030 target of a 700-hotel portfolio. The company opened 20 hotels across its brand landscape during the period.

Brand Expansion

Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development, IHCL, said that the growth is driven by a diversified strategy across brands, markets, and contract types. This includes a mix of capital-light and capital-heavy assets.

Segment-wise Signings

IHCL's H1 signings spanned various segments, including four Taj hotels, one Brij, and one Atmantan in the luxury segment. The company also secured 19 signings for Ginger and Tree of Life in the mid-scale segment.

New Locations and Global Footprint

New hotel openings expanded IHCL's presence in Mumbai, Gurugram, Goa, and Hyderabad. The company also entered emerging markets such as Kandla, Ayodhya, Tadoba, Kota, Bokaro, and Jorhat in India. Globally, Taj hotels opened in Frankfurt and Kruger, South Africa, increasing operating hotels to 390.

Brand Portfolio

As of 30 September 2026, Taj has 95 operating hotels and 56 in the pipeline, totalling 151. Ginger leads with 162 operating hotels and 92 in the pipeline, reaching a total of 254. SeleQtions has 36 operating hotels and 24 in the pipeline, totalling 60. Vivanta has 33 operating and 22 pipeline hotels, for a total of 55.

Company Background

IHCL was incorporated by Jamsetji Tata and opened its first hotel, The Taj Mahal Palace, in Bombay in 1903. The company operates across four continents, 15 countries, and over 300 locations.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.