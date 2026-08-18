Maharashtra: Sindhudurg Tourism Gets Boost As IHCL, MTDC Sign Agreement For Taj Hotel At Shiroda-Velaghar

The proposed Taj hotel at Shiroda–Velaghar is expected to strengthen Sindhudurg’s luxury tourism and local employment opportunities | File Photo

Mumbai, August 18, 2026: A major milestone was achieved today for the development of Sindhudurg as a premier tourism destination with the signing of a tripartite agreement for setting up a Taj hotel at Shiroda–Velaghar in Sindhudurg district.

The agreement was signed between the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and the local landholders’ representative body, paving the way for the long-awaited development of the landmark luxury hospitality project.

🤝 CM Devendra Fadnavis presided over the signing of a tripartite agreement between The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), the Shiroda Velagar Jamin Malak Co-operative Society Ltd. and the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (MTDC) at Mantralaya, Mumbai.



This… pic.twitter.com/rxFPjERj4N — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 18, 2026

Agreement Signed At Mantralaya

The agreement was signed at Mantralaya, Mumbai, in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai, Minister for Ports and Fisheries and Guardian Minister of Sindhudurg Nitesh Rane, MLA, Sawantwadi-Vengurla Deepak Kesarkar, and Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO, IHCL, MTDC MD Neelesh Gatne, along with senior government officials and other dignitaries.

The proposed Taj project at Shiroda–Velaghar is expected to become an important landmark in Sindhudurg's tourism landscape and strengthen the district's position as a high-value leisure destination. The project has been envisioned as a major luxury hospitality development that will showcase the natural beauty and cultural richness of the Konkan region while creating new opportunities for local communities.

The development is also expected to generate direct and indirect employment, stimulate local entrepreneurship and create greater demand for products and services from farmers, artisans, transport operators, guides, activity providers and other tourism-related businesses.

Project To Boost Local Opportunities

Guardian Minister of Sindhudurg and Minister for Ports and Fisheries Nitesh Rane said that the project represents an important new chapter in Sindhudurg's development. He said that the arrival of Taj would not only strengthen the district's hospitality infrastructure but also create employment and business opportunities for local people, while putting Sindhudurg more prominently on India's tourism map.

Sindhudurg, with its pristine coastline, beaches, forts, forests, waterways, rich culture and proximity to Goa, has immense potential to emerge as one of India's leading leisure tourism destinations. The development of a flagship luxury hotel at Shiroda is expected to complement the district's existing tourism infrastructure and encourage further investment in hospitality and allied sectors.

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The signing of today's tripartite agreement marks a significant step towards translating this long-awaited project into reality and is expected to open a new chapter in Sindhudurg's tourism, employment and economic development.

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