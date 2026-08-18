Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Backs FDA Crackdown On Adulterated Food; Dy CM Eknath Shinde Seeks Tough Action Against Violators

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has backed intensified FDA inspections and enforcement against food safety violations across the state | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 18, 2026: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has praised the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) ongoing crackdown on adulterated food, unsafe products and unhygienic eateries across the state, saying strict action is necessary to protect citizens’ health.

Since Tukaram Mundhe took charge as FDA Commissioner, the department has intensified inspections and enforcement against establishments violating food safety norms.

FDA teams have been conducting frequent raids across Maharashtra, seizing adulterated food products and suspending licences of hotels, dairies and shops over unhygienic conditions.

“Food quality norms have been laid down, and when establishments violate them, it directly affects the health of citizens,” Fadnavis said. He added that adulterated food can pose serious risks to life and welcomed the action being taken against those involved in food adulteration.

Fadnavis said the FDA’s strict enforcement drive would continue in the coming days.

Shinde Directs Stringent Action

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had directed the FDA to take stringent action against those involved in adulteration of milk, paneer, dairy products and other food items. At a meeting with Mundhe at Sahyadri Guest House on August 11, Shinde was briefed on the department’s ongoing enforcement measures.

Shinde directed officials to explore action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999, against those involved in organised food adulteration and to register non-bailable offences wherever applicable. He said food adulteration has serious consequences for public health.

He also directed the department to constitute a special legal team comprising experienced legal experts to ensure that there were no legal shortcomings in cases being pursued before courts.

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FDA Issues Notices To Actors

In another action, the Maharashtra FDA has issued show-cause notices to Bollywood actors in connection with advertisements for ‘Vimal Elaichi’ (Vimal Pan Masala). The notices are part of the FDA’s wider enforcement drive against products and advertisements allegedly linked to public health concerns.

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