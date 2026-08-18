Maharashtra FDA Chief Tukaram Munde Warns Of Action Over Surrogate, Misleading Ads After Issuing Notices To Bollywood Actors |

Mumbai: Days after issuing notices to Bollywood celebrities over a surrogate advertisement, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Chief Tukaram Munde on Tuesday said that surrogate, false and misleading advertisements are prohibited and can invite legal action.

Speaking to reporters, Munde said, “We were observing and examining this. You can say that this comes a little later, but better late than never. We are working and there should indeed be some impact. There are regulations for all such surrogate, false and misleading ads.”

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On notices served to Bollywood stars for alleged surrogate ads for paan masala brand, FDA (Food and Drug Administration) Commissioner Tukaram Munde says, "We were observing and examining this. You can say that this comes a little later, but better… pic.twitter.com/VxbMeDvizy — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2026

Munde further clarified that legal action would be taken against individuals associated with any surrogate or misleading advertisement if found in violation of the regulations.

FDA issues notices to actors

Meanwhile, on Sunday, August 16, the FDA issued show-cause notices to Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their endorsement of a ‘Vimal Elaichi’ advertisement. The FDA alleged that the branding could amount to indirect or surrogate promotion of prohibited pan masala and tobacco products.

The actors have been given 15 days to submit written replies, along with documents explaining their association with the advertisement and the due diligence undertaken before endorsing the product.

Munde warns of legal action

When asked what action would follow if the responses were found unsatisfactory, Munde said, “This invites a fine up to Rs 10 lakh in the first stage. If we are still not satisfied, action will be taken under FSSAI Act's clauses about prohibited items.”

The FDA has also directed the actors to immediately discontinue their participation in the advertisement and remove related promotional content from their official social media accounts, websites and other digital platforms under their control.

Notices cite food safety law

The manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of pan masala are prohibited in Maharashtra under the state’s public health and food safety regulations.

While the notices issued to actors also state that Section 24 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which restricts misleading or deceptive advertisements relating to food products.