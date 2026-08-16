Maharashtra: Tukaram Mundhe-Led FDA Cracks Down On Vimal Ad, Issues Notices To SRK, Ajay Devgn & Tiger Shroff

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe |

Mumbai: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued show-cause notices to actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their association with an advertisement for Vimal Pan Masala.

Under the direction of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, the celebrities have been asked to remove the promotional advertisements from their social media accounts within 15 days under the Consumer Protection Act. The FDA has warned of action if they fail to comply.

Maharashtra: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued show-cause notices to actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgan, and Tiger Shroff for advertising Vimal Pan Masala. The FDA has directed them to remove the advertisements from social media within 15 days under the Consumer… pic.twitter.com/wvTvMLjDV9 — IANS (@ians_india) August 16, 2026

The notices were issued after the three actors appeared in an advertisement promoting Vimal Elaichi (cardamom), a brand associated with pan masala, in 2024, according to an NDTV report.

FDA raises concerns over advertisement

Mundhe criticised the advertisement for allegedly promoting a brand associated with a prohibited product in Maharashtra. In a show-cause notice issued on August 11, the actors were directed to immediately discontinue their participation in the campaign and remove all promotional content related to the advertisement from their official social media handles.

“Upon examination of the said advertisement, it prima facie appears that the advertisement promotes the VIMAL brand, which is mainly associated with Pan Masala, a product prohibited for manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale in the State of Maharashtra,” Mundhe said.

Mundhe further stated that the advertisement “may mislead consumers” and “indirectly promote” the brand identity of the prohibited product.

Pan masala restrictions in Maharashtra

The manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of pan masala are prohibited in Maharashtra under the state’s public health and food safety regulations.

The notice issued to the celebraties also states under Section 24 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, misleading or deceptive advertisements related to food products are prohibited.

Moreover, under Mundhe’s direction, the FDA has also conducted several raids at food outlets and other establishments in recent weeks. Several outlets have reportedly been ordered to shut down or cease operations following inspections that found food safety violations and lapses in hygiene standards.