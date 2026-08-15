‘Appoint Someone Like Tukaram Munde’: Aaditya Thackeray’s Suggestion To Maha Govt To Solve Crisis In Pune’s Chakan MIDC | AI

Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday attacked the Maharashtra government over the condition of Chakan MIDC while speaking to the media after his visit. He alleged that poor infrastructure, lack of coordination among government agencies, and corruption were making it difficult for industries to operate in the state and suggested appointing someone like IAS Tukaram Munde to solve the problem in areas like Chakan.



Thackeray visited Chakan MIDC on Independence Day and met industrialists who raised issues related to roads, traffic, electricity, drainage and administrative clearances. He said that 20 industries in Chakan were currently in a position to relocate, calling it an unfortunate situation.



‘MIDC Smells Of Garbage’



Thackeray linked the situation in Chakan to the wider debate over industries leaving Maharashtra. Referring to a recent Lok Sabha reply to a question by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Rajabhau Waje, he said around 35,300 industries had either shut down or left Maharashtra over the past five years. The Maharashtra government has disputed the Opposition’s interpretation of the data, saying many of the companies included in the figures were already defunct and had never started operations. Thackeray, however, said the figures showed the impact on employment.



“Everyone knows how badly this has impacted employment,” Thackeray said.



He said industrialists in Chakan were not demanding major concessions from the government and were seeking basic facilities such as security, electricity and proper roads. Thackeray said the condition of roads in Chakan had become a major problem for industries and workers. He also criticised the presence of garbage in the industrial area.



“An MIDC that should smell of industrial activity now smells of garbage,” he said.



‘Roads & Potholes Were Temporarily Repaired’



Thackeray alleged that roads were repaired or potholes were temporarily filled whenever senior political leaders announced visits to the area. In some places, he claimed, potholes were even being filled using discarded footwear.



He also criticised the lack of coordination between the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Public Works Department (PWD) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).



He said workers were spending two to three hours commuting to work because of traffic and poor roads.



“This directly impacts efficiency and health,” he said.



Thackeray also referred to the industry minister's scheduled visit to Chakan on Sunday. He urged Industry Minister Uday Samant to visit the area without official protocol and experience the traffic and road conditions like an ordinary commuter.



“Try getting stuck in traffic like a common citizen, then your eyes will open,” he said.



Thackeray then alleged corruption in the approval process for industrial and development projects. He claimed industrialists had told him that large bribes were demanded to get files cleared through PMRDA. He further alleged that ₹1,500 per square metre was being demanded for purchasing plots in MIDC.



‘Industry Minister Is Surrounded By Toll Plazas’



“There are people standing next to the Industry Minister who are acting like toll plazas,” he alleged.



Thackeray said corruption and disputes between government departments must end and that industrialists should not be forced to suffer because of political rivalries.



He also criticised the condition of infrastructure outside Chakan. Thackeray said industrialists needed functioning roads, drainage, electricity, traffic management and faster administrative approvals rather than only government announcements and investment agreements.



Thackeray also alleged that a road in the Chakan area had an expenditure of around Rs 5 crore recorded about one and a half years ago but was now completely damaged. He said such instances raised questions about the quality of public works and alleged that corruption was becoming visible to the public.



Thackeray also questioned the government’s repeated efforts to attract investments through MoUs at events such as the World Economic Forum in Davos.



“With what face do the Chief Minister and the Industry Minister travel to Davos or anywhere else to sign MoUs and invite people to come to Chakan, Talegaon and Ambad?” he asked.



‘Appoint Someone Like Tukaram Munde’



The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also criticised the proposed 14-member committee formed to address problems in Chakan. He described it as a case of “too many cooks” and said the government should instead appoint one capable officer with clear responsibility for resolving the area’s problems.



“Appoint any single capable individual who can turn this situation around; appoint someone like Tukaram Munde,” he said, referring to Munde’s current stint as FDA commissioner.



He said industries had already invested in Chakan and developed their own facilities. They should not be expected to take responsibility for building external roads and other public infrastructure.

Read Also 80 Martyrs’ Families Felicitated In Mumbai On Independence Day For Sacrifice And Service

Rs 18 Crore Loan To CM’s Former PA?



Thackeray also alleged that an MLA who had previously served as the chief minister's personal assistant had received an Rs 18-crore loan for a sugar factory as a “special case”. He questioned why similar special treatment could not be given to Chakan’s infrastructure and industries.

“If there can be a special case for the CM’s PA, why not for Chakan?” he asked.



He also criticised the government’s “Ease of Doing Business” approach. He said the focus should not only be on bringing new companies to Maharashtra but also on ensuring that industries already operating in the state can continue to function smoothly.



Chakan-Talegaon is one of Maharashtra’s major automobile and manufacturing clusters, with several automobile companies, component manufacturers and ancillary units operating in and around the region. Traffic congestion, road conditions and civic infrastructure have remained recurring issues for the industrial belt.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in