80 Martyrs’ Families Felicitated In Mumbai On Independence Day For Sacrifice And Service |

Mumbai: Marking India’s 80th Independence Day, the Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha, in association with the South Indian Education Society (SIES) and the Indian Army, felicitated 80 families of defence personnel who laid down their lives in service of the nation.

Army Officer Felicitates Families As National Flag Is Hoisted In Mumbai

Lt Gen D S Kushwah, General Officer Commanding, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa, felicitated the families. Earlier, Major General Salil Seth, Chief of Staff, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa, hoisted the national flag.

Among those honoured were families of 76 fallen personnel from various Army regiments in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa, and four from the Indian Navy. Each family received a cash award of Rs 2 lakh, along with mementos and utility items worth around Rs 50,000.

Sabha Continues Decade-Long Tradition Of Honouring Armed Forces Personnel

“Over the years, the Sabha has been celebrating both national days in honour of the Armed Forces. While Independence Day is dedicated to fallen soldiers, Republic Day is dedicated to wounded warriors,” said Sabha president V Shankar. Over the past decade, the Sabha has felicitated 235 wounded warriors and 154 martyrs’ families.

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The Sabha also conferred the Sri Shanmukhananda Shaurya Ratna Award to Parshotam Kumar for exceptional bravery during an encounter with terrorists in the Kalakote area. The award recognises citizens who demonstrate exceptional courage and contribute to national defence.

SIES institutions marked the 80th Independence Day with a 5.55-km human chain stretching from SIES High School, Matunga, through institutions in Sion and ending at King’s Circle. Around 4,300 students and staff participated across six designated segments, holding placards and banners highlighting unity, diversity, secularism, gender equality and India’s progressive spirit.

A Prabhat Pheri featuring students, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, musicians, the SIES school band, Lezim performers, cyclists and motorcyclists also formed part of the celebrations. Three thematic floats showcased the New Parliament, ISRO and technological achievements, and SIES’ educational legacy, with students dressed as national leaders, freedom fighters and visionaries.

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