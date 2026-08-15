Seven Suffocate After Fire Breaks Out In Bandra West Building, Blaze Controlled In 30 Minutes | Representational Image

Mumbai: Seven people suffered from suffocation after a fire broke out at a ground-plus-seven-storey building in Bandra West on Saturday. The blaze was brought under control within approximately half an hour, following which seven residents who complained of suffocation were provided medical treatment on an OPD (outpatient) basis. All seven are reported to be stable.

Fire Breaks Out On Station Road, Emergency Teams Control Blaze Within Half An Hour

The fire broke out at a ground-plus-seven-storey building on Station Road in Bandra West at 10.23 am on Saturday. The blaze was brought under control and completely extinguished by 10.49 am. Following the incident, seven residents complained of suffocation. The injured were identified as Gajala Javed Shaikh, 47, Javed Dildar Shaikh, 48, Tahera Ismail Shaikh, female, 28, Mohimuddin Javed Shaikh, male, 8, Ismail Akhinuddin Shaikh, male, 38, Mariha Javed Shaikh, female, 12, and Mehnoor Javed Shaikh, female, 20. All seven injured persons are reported to be stable and are undergoing treatment on an OPD basis.

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