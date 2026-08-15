Navi Mumbai’s ₹41 Crore Central Library In Sanpada Likely To Open This Month With Modern Facilities |

Navi Mumbai: The much-awaited Central Library at Sector 11, Sanpada, is likely to be inaugurated this month, providing Navi Mumbai residents with a modern knowledge and cultural hub featuring an e-library, reading areas, competitive examination classrooms, an art gallery, a Braille section and other facilities.

NMMC Develops Knowledge Hub To Promote Reading Culture Among Residents

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is developing the library on Plot No. 1 in Sector 11, Sanpada, under the Turbhe division. The project has been planned with the objective of promoting reading culture among citizens while incorporating modern facilities such as audiobooks and an e-library.

The revised administrative cost of the project is Rs 41.11 crore. The work order was issued on April 13, 2023, to M/s Ashwini Infradevelopment Pvt Ltd. Architect Magdha Anand Murjan, CBD Belapur, is associated with the project. Construction commenced on April 17, 2023, with an original completion period of 18 months and a scheduled completion date of February 16, 2025. The project has subsequently received an extension up to June 30, 2026.

Five-Floor Library Building Planned With Modern Infrastructure On Sector 11 Plot

The library is being constructed on a 1,770.73 sq m plot measuring 32 metres by 56 metres, with a built-up area of around 3,787 sq m. The proposed building is around 21 metres high and comprises a basement and five floors, including the subsequently planned additional floors. Construction commencement permission was granted on April 26, 2023, while the revised commencement certificate was issued on July 2, 2025.

“The Central Library has been planned not merely as a place for keeping books, but as a comprehensive public facility that promotes reading, learning, culture and access to knowledge. Facilities such as an e-library, Braille section, language laboratory, competitive examination classrooms and exhibition spaces will make it useful to citizens of different age groups and interests,” said NMMC Commissioner Kailash Shinde.

Green Building Concept Includes Art Gallery, Language Lab And Auditorium

The project has been conceived as an environment-friendly green building. An attractive viewing gallery has been planned along the ramp, while an exhibition will depict the journey of a book. A language laboratory and a modern 130-seat auditorium for library-related activities are also part of the overall concept. Literature in Marathi, Hindi, English and other languages will be made available.

The basement will be used for parking, with provision for 25 four-wheelers and 41 two-wheelers. The ground floor will house an 85 sq m reception, a 44 sq m Braille section, a 67 sq m exhibition area, a 55 sq m administrative section and toilets. Parking on the ground level will include seven four-wheelers, one accessible car, 246 two-wheelers and one accessible scooter, along with an EV charging station.

First Floor To Include Senior Citizens’ Section And Multipurpose Facilities

The first floor will have a 228 sq m multipurpose and senior citizens’ section with seating for 70 people, an office section and toilets.

The second floor will feature a 78-seat seminar hall spread over 99 sq m, a 58-seat reading section spread over 116 sq m and a 277 sq m green-roof seating area with a kitchen and cafeteria.

The third floor will accommodate an e-library with seating for 25 people and a 239 sq m reading section with a seating capacity of 62.

The fourth floor will house a 245 sq m art gallery, providing a dedicated space for exhibitions and cultural activities. The fifth floor will have classrooms spread over 245 sq m. Three classrooms will accommodate 47, 53 and 86 persons respectively, making the facility suitable for UPSC, MPSC, banking, railway and other competitive examination-related classes.

A 336 sq m terrace with a solar energy system has also been planned.

With its combination of traditional library facilities and modern learning infrastructure, the civic body expects the Sanpada Central Library to emerge as an important public space for students, senior citizens, readers, artists and residents seeking access to knowledge and cultural activities.

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