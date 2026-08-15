Navi Mumbai: Over 1,300 Tonnes Of Waste Removed From Mangroves In 6 Years, 1.30 Lakh Volunteers Join Clean-Up Campaign

Volunteers and local residents participate in the Environment Life Foundation’s mangrove clean-up drive at Karave Jetty in Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, August 15, 2026: More than 1,300 tonnes of waste has been removed from mangrove and coastal areas over the past six years through the Environment Life Foundation's mangrove conservation campaign, which has mobilised more than 1.30 lakh volunteers and citizens. The latest clean-up drive was held at Karave Jetty on Friday on the occasion of Independence Day.

The ‘Mangrove Soldiers’ of the Environment Life Foundation, along with school and college students, social organisations and local residents, participated in the drive. The campaign, which began at Karave Jetty on August 15, 2020, completed six years on Friday.

Six Years Of Clean-Up Efforts

According to the foundation, volunteers have so far removed more than 1,300 tonnes of plastic, thermocol, footwear, packaging material and other waste from mangrove and coastal zones. The sustained clean-up efforts have also helped restore natural habitats for marine life and improve the local coastal ecosystem.

Founder Dharmesh Barai, however, said the completion of six years of clean-up work was a matter of concern rather than celebration, as the flow of waste into mangrove areas has continued.

“Completing six years of clearing waste from mangroves is not a celebration, but a matter of grief and deep self-reflection. Despite years of effort, the influx of waste has not reduced. Our ultimate goal is to reach a point where we don't have to clean every Sunday,” Barai said.

Waste Continues To Reach Mangroves

He said a significant portion of the marine debris originates from household plastic waste that enters drains from slum and residential areas and eventually reaches the sea and mangroves.

“Residents of Mumbai and neighbouring areas must ponder why our seas remain polluted. As the nation steps into its 80th year of independence, our natural elements — water, land, air, fire and space — remain trapped in pollution. True freedom will only be achieved when our planet and mute creatures are free from pollution,” Barai said.

Volunteers Join Independence Day Drive

Senior volunteers, including Rohan Bhosale, Rahul Raskar, Vivek Kakade, Niti Gupta, Varsha Kumbhar, Sohan Bhosale, Amol Mhatre, Amol Chalke, Rudra Singh, Aniket Gaikwad and Sagar Chalke, participated in the drive along with security guards from the Mangrove Foundation.

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Barai thanked volunteers and supporters who have remained associated with the campaign over the past six years and appealed to citizens to dispose of waste responsibly.

“If cleaning mangroves gets our hands dirty, it ultimately leaves our planet clean, beautiful and safe,” he said.

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