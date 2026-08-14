Navi Mumbai: Over 125 Empty Container Depots Seek Urgent Action On Land And Traffic Issues In Uran-JNPA Belt

Container depot operators in the Uran-JNPA belt have sought urgent government action to resolve land, administrative and traffic problems affecting logistics operations | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, August 14, 2026: More than 125 empty container depots operating in the Uran, Nhava Sheva and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) areas are facing a range of administrative, land and traffic-related issues, prompting the Nhava Sheva Depot Container Association to seek immediate intervention from the authorities.

The association has notified that failure to resolve the issues could inconvenience container movement and affect the smooth functioning of the import-export trade. The industry also provides direct and indirect employment to more than 10,240 workers, while over 12,000 families are dependent on the sector and its allied activities.

Sandeep Naik, General Secretary of the Nhava Sheva Depot Container Association, said the authorities must take immediate measures to address the problems faced by the depot industry.

“Development in the area is taking place rapidly, and the traffic management infrastructure must be strengthened accordingly. The issues affecting the depot industry need to be addressed on priority,” Naik said.

Depots Handle Large Volumes

The 125-plus depots collectively handle around 21,300 empty containers every day and nearly 6.4 lakh TEUs every month. Their operations include receiving, inspecting, cleaning, repairing, storing and redistributing containers. Industry representatives said any slowdown could affect the availability of empty containers and, consequently, the movement of export cargo.

The sector directly and indirectly employs local youth, labourers, surveyors, technicians, equipment operators, security personnel and others. Project-affected families, vendors and several allied businesses are also dependent on the industry.

Traffic And Infrastructure Concerns

According to the association, inadequate road infrastructure, narrow roads, roadside parking of trucks, the absence of dedicated truck holding areas, rising freight movement and ongoing infrastructure projects are among the major reasons for traffic congestion in the Uran-JNPA belt.

Bridge construction, metro-related works and roads being developed for airport connectivity have further increased pressure on the existing road network.

The depot operators have also raised concerns over administrative uncertainty and the availability of land. Despite several representations to the authorities, they said a permanent solution to the issue is yet to be found. The association said continued uncertainty could create difficulties involving landowners, depot operators and local villagers.

Stakeholder Consultation Sought

More than 200 depot operators and landowners from Uran and Nhava Sheva attended a meeting of the association held on July 31. Administrative issues, land availability, traffic management, employment protection and the long-term sustainability of the depot industry were discussed during the meeting.

The participants maintained that decisions affecting the depot industry should be taken only after consultations with all stakeholders and in accordance with the applicable legal and administrative framework.

The association has also disputed the claim that empty container depots are a major reason for prolonged traffic congestion because of payment and other depot-related procedures.

It said several depots have already introduced automated systems covering advance and digital payments, delivery order verification, gate-in and gate-out recording, photographic container surveys and repairs carried out only after approval from the concerned shipping lines.

According to depot operators, digital payment transactions generally take only 40 to 60 seconds. They therefore said it would be inappropriate to attribute several hours of traffic congestion to depot procedures that take barely a minute.

Automation Measures Underway

The industry said depot operators are continuing to introduce automation and other control measures to reduce trailer turnaround time and improve the overall efficiency of container handling.

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The association has urged the authorities to strengthen traffic infrastructure, address land and administrative issues through stakeholder consultations and ensure that measures taken in the area do not adversely affect the functioning of the container logistics chain.

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