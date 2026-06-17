Maharashtra Plans Rail Freight Corridor Linking JNPT & Vadhvan Port With Samruddhi Expressway To Slash Logistics Costs | Video | X / @CMOMaharashtra

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday mooted an idea of creating a dedicated rail freight corridor to link ports, such as Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and the upcoming Vadhvan Port with the Samruddhi Expressway, saying it would significantly reduce cost of logistics.

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Jabil facility inauguration

Speaking at the inauguration of electronics manufacturing company Jabil's new manufacturing facility in Pune, Fadnavis said the proposed corridor would connect ports with inland dry ports and industrial hubs across Maharashtra, which will ultimately integrate a larger part of the state into global supply chains.

Ports and container traffic

"Maharashtra has the JNPT, which handles around 60 per cent of India's container traffic. With the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are also building Vadhvan Port near Mumbai, which will be three times bigger than the JNPT and among the world's top 10 biggest ports," he said.

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Discussion with railway minister

The CM said he discussed the proposal with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who was also present at the event.

Proposed freight corridor plan

"We want to create a dedicated rail freight corridor from JNPT and Vadhvan. The corridor will move along the Samruddhi Highway, where right-of-way for railway has already been kept aside over nearly 701 km," Fadnavis said.

Dry ports and steel hub link

He said the proposed network would connect the Jalna and Wardha dry ports before extending to Gadchiroli, which he described as "the new steel city of India".

Logistics cost reduction goals

"This will actually bring down the cost of logistics to eight or seven per cent, which we really want to achieve, and it will make us part of the new global supply chain," the CM said.

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Wider regional benefits

According to Fadnavis, port-led development in Maharashtra has so far largely benefited only about 15 per cent of the state, but the proposed connectivity would extend such advantages to nearly 75 per cent of Maharashtra.

Industry connectivity vision

"Put up industry anywhere and you have dedicated port connectivity -- that is our dream," he said.

Maharashtra economic contribution

Highlighting Maharashtra's economic significance, Fadnavis said the state contributes 14 per cent to the national GDP and accounts for nearly 20 per cent of India's exports.

Electronics and data centre hub

He said Maharashtra has emerged as a leading hub for electronics manufacturing and data centres, with nearly 60 per cent of India's data centre capacity being created in the state.

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Quantum Valley vision

Describing Mumbai and Pune as India's emerging "Quantum Valley", Fadnavis said improved connectivity between the two cities, including the proposed high-speed rail link, would create the country's biggest economic corridor for technology and innovation.

Support for industry

Praising Jabil's expansion in Maharashtra, he assured the company of government support and ease of doing business.

"We consider industries as our partners. We are here to partner with you and handhold you. Whatever problems you encounter, just let us know," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)