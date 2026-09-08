MTDC To Develop New Five-Star Resort In Tadoba, Revamp Key Resorts Across Maharashtra; Seeks Independent Expert To Monitor Upgrades

MTDC plans major infrastructure upgrades at five resorts across Maharashtra under a long-term public-private partnership model | Representational Image

Mumbai, September 7, 2026: The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has unveiled plans to upgrade five of its prominent resorts on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

The state tourism board has invited proposals to empanel independent experts for monitoring multi-million-rupee upgrades at Tadoba, Mithbav, Mahabaleshwar, Matheran and Harihareshwar.

The state tourism authority issued a Request for Proposal to empanel an independent expert — a designated project monitoring agency — to oversee the development, construction and operational phases of these key destinations. The overall upgrade will be executed under a design, build, finance, operate, and transfer framework, with private concessionaires managing long-term operations for 30 to 60 years.

Five Resorts Set For Upgrade

The multi-property transformation scheme spans diverse geographical zones in Maharashtra, encompassing wildlife sanctuaries, coastal belts and hill stations. It includes construction of a new five-star resort at the flagship wildlife tourism site spread across 25 hectares in Tadoba — known for its exquisite wildlife safaris. The site has been given to the operator for a 60-year concession period.

The plan also aims to upgrade already existing properties in the state’s famous hill stations, including a four-star resort in Mahabaleshwar and a three-star resort in Matheran, along with three-star resorts in coastal towns of Mithbav and Harihareshwar. While the Mahabaleshwar resort has been leased for 60 years, the other three properties have been leased for 30 years.

Independent Monitoring Agency

MTDC is now working to appoint a specialised consultancy firm to act as independent experts to ensure strict quality control, adherence to standards and timely execution of the projects.

The duration of these monitoring assignments ranges from 24 months for Matheran and Mithbav properties, 36 months for Harihareshwar, 48 months for Mahabaleshwar and 60 months for Tadoba.

According to MTDC, the independent expert will be responsible for reviewing architectural designs and engineering drawings, conducting quarterly site inspections, enforcing quality assurance standards, monitoring construction progress and mediating any potential disputes between the tourism corporation and the concessionaires.

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Eligibility Criteria For Consultancies

MTDC’s request for proposals mandates that consultancies bidding for the tender have an average annual turnover of at least Rs 10 crore over the past three financial years. Moreover, any consultancy firm previously associated with a project’s concessionaire or contractor in a consulting capacity will be ineligible to participate.

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