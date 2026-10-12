Puravankara Signs JDA For 12.76-Acre Sathanur Land Parcel, Targets ₹2,500 Crore GDV

Puravankara |

Mumbai: Puravankara Limited announced on Monday, 12 October 2026, that it has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for a 12.76-acre land parcel in Sathanur, North Bengaluru.

Project Details

The proposed development is expected to have a Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹2,500 crore. The project will offer a saleable area of approximately 1.90 million square feet (msft).

Management Commentary

Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited, said the Sathanur JDA is a step towards strengthening the company's development pipeline through strategic land additions. Mallanna Sasalu, CEO-South, Puravankara Limited, added that the land parcel offers an opportunity to develop a sizeable residential project in Bengaluru, a market with healthy end-user demand.

FY27 Business Development

Including the Sathanur development, Puravankara’s business development additions for FY27 currently comprise eight projects. These projects have a combined development potential of around 12.64 msft across Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR, with a total potential GDV of ₹16,600 crore.

Regional Break-up

In Bengaluru, six land additions, including Sathanur, Mandur, Doddagubbi, Sanna Ammanikere, Sarjapur, and South-East Bengaluru, represent a development potential of approximately 7.02 msft and a combined estimated GDV of ₹8,800 crore. The company also added a redevelopment project in Goregaon West, Mumbai, with an estimated GDV of ₹2,600 crore and 1.05 msft of saleable area. In Delhi-NCR, a land parcel in Greater Noida has a development potential of 4.57 msft and an estimated GDV potential of ₹5,200 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.