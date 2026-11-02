Sensex Jumps Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Tops 23,350: What Is Fueling Market Rally Today

Indian stock markets surprised investors on Monday as benchmark indices gained over 1% amid widespread buying, encouraging corporate earnings and easing crude oil prices.

The Sensex surged more than 1,000 points, while the Nifty 50 briefly crossed 23,350.

At 1:30 pm, the Sensex was still trading higher by over 600 points, or 0.8%. The Nifty stood at 23,233, up 0.75%.

Reliance Industries Rally And Falling Crude Oil Lift Markets

Reliance Industries emerged as a major contributor to the rally, with its shares jumping around 8% following strong second-quarter earnings.

The company reported consolidated profit after tax, including associates and joint ventures, of ₹29,550 crore, rising 33.8% year-on-year.

Profit attributable to shareholders increased 40% to ₹25,548 crore, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 23.9% to ₹62,409 crore.

Reliance contributed approximately 400 points to the Sensex's early advance.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures declined around 2-3% towards $110 a barrel, retreating from last week's six-month high of approximately $118.

The decline followed diplomatic discussions involving Iranian and Qatari officials amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Lower oil prices could ease India's import costs and inflationary pressures.

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India's gross goods and services tax (GST) collections increased 22.9% to ₹2.31 lakh crore in October, the second-highest monthly figure since the tax's introduction.

Domestic GST revenue reached ₹1.59 lakh crore, while import collections stood at ₹72,246 crore.

Automobile sales also strengthened market sentiment.

Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales rose 12.4% to 5,28,384 units. Maruti Suzuki recorded 20.5% growth, while TVS Motor sales increased 29%.

Tata Motors' commercial vehicle sales grew 27%, and Ashok Leyland reported 23% growth.

The benchmarks extended gains for a third consecutive session, supported by broader market participation.

Investors will continue monitoring crude prices, geopolitical developments and foreign fund flows.