M3M Denies 'House Arrest' Allegations At Trump Towers, Says Lift Access Was Never Restricted

Gurugram: Real estate developer M3M India has denied allegations that a resident of Trump Towers Delhi NCR in Sector 65, Gurugram, was placed under "house arrest" after his lift access was restricted, claiming that the arrangement was part of a uniform security and access-control measure during ongoing interior fit-out work.

The clarification comes days after resident Varun Suhag alleged that the building management had effectively confined his family to their apartment by deactivating the lift call facility on their floor. Suhag, who lives in apartment 36C on the tower's 36th floor, had raised concerns over the difficulties faced by his family, including his elderly mother and one-year-old child.

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M3M denies restricting resident's movement

In a statement, M3M India categorically denied restricting the movement of Suhag or his family, maintaining that the lifts remained operational and could be accessed from other floors. It added that both staircases, designated as fire and emergency exits, remained accessible throughout.

According to the developer, floor-level lift calling was enabled only for occupied apartments as more than 200 workers entered the tower daily for interior fit-out work commissioned by homeowners. The arrangement, it said, was intended to regulate the movement of workers and protect the privacy and security of residents.

Developer confirms lift access restored

M3M said the homeowner had been informed about the arrangement through an email dated October 3, 2026. It added that direct lift access to his floor had since been activated.

The developer further stated that around 50 families were already residing in the tower and availing hospitality services provided by Roseate, a five-star hospitality chain.

Resident maintains objection to restrictions

Meanwhile, Suhag, in a social media post on Monday, confirmed that access to the lift had been restored. However, he said, "such actions cannot be pardoned and forgotten."

The dispute had earlier escalated after Suhag alleged restrictions on lift access, deliveries, guests and vehicle movement, claiming that the measures had caused considerable inconvenience to his family.