'Put Under House Arrest': Trump Towers Gurugram Resident Accuses M3M Of Blocking Lift, Restricting Apartment Access

A resident of Trump Towers Delhi NCR in Gurugram has accused real estate developer M3M and its management of putting him and his family under "house arrest" by allegedly restricting their access to lifts, vehicles, visitors and essential services at their apartment.

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Varun Suhag, who claims to the owner of apartment number 36C in the Sector 65 residential complex, raised the allegations in a post on X, tagging the offices of the Haryana Chief Minister, Haryana Police and Gurugram Police. He also shared a video explaining his alleged ordeal and a screenshot of a message he claimed to have sent to M3M owner Pankaj Bansal.

'Can't Call The Lift': Resident Alleges Movement Restrictions

In the video, Suhag alleged that the builder had effectively confined his family inside their apartment by deactivating the lift call button. He claimed that he could not independently summon a lift and had to contact the help desk to get one sent to his floor.

According to Suhag, he took possession of the apartment on August 27 and moved his furniture into the flat on October 30. He further alleged that the building was still under construction and that the situation had raised serious concerns about residents' safety.

In his purported message to Bansal, Suhag alleged that the management had stopped the entry of his personal belongings, delivery and service personnel, guests and vehicles into the premises. He also claimed that the lift was being sent only after contacting the help desk, with an average waiting period of 30 to 40 minutes.

Highlighting the presence of his elderly mother, who he said was a heart patient, and his one-year-old child, Suhag described the alleged restrictions as a potential threat during medical emergencies. He urged Bansal to intervene and restore unrestricted access to his apartment, warning that he would pursue legal remedies if the issues were not resolved.

'M3M Will Never Be Involved': Resident Responds To Social Media Users

The post triggered reactions from social media users, with some questioning the circumstances behind the alleged restrictions. One user referred to Suhag's earlier remarks to The New York Times expressing optimism about the project and asked what had changed.

Responding, Suhag claimed that he had initially been assured that M3M would not be involved in the building's management or operations, but alleged that the assurance had turned out to be false.

When another user questioned why the management had restricted his access and whether he could use the stairs, Suhag said he did not know the reason and had sent multiple emails seeking an explanation. He claimed that the only response he received was that it was a management decision. He also pointed out that his apartment was on the 36th floor.

Real estate journalist from Mumbai, Vishal Bhargava also reacted to the controversy, saying that while there could be two sides to the dispute, deactivating a homeowner's lift access was not an appropriate approach.

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Police Cite Illegal Occupation, M3M Declines To Comment

The Free Press Journal contacted the Station House Officer (SHO), who said the police could not intervene in the matter as Suhag had allegedly occupied the flat illegally and had failed to pay maintenance charges. The SHO added that the police could neither forcibly evict him nor direct the builder to restore access to the apartment.

FPJ also reached out to M3M for its response to the allegations, but the company's post-sales department declined to comment.