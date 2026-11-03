'4 Baar Chain Pull Kiya': Woman Loses Jewellery Worth ₹2.5 Lakh, 25,000 Cash In First AC Train Theft At Lucknow; Questions Railway Security - VIDEO

Woman Loses Jewellery Worth ₹2.5 Lakh, 25,000 Cash In First AC Train Theft At Lucknow; Questions Railway Security - VIDEO | X

A woman travelling with her child aboard the Anand Vihar Terminal-New Jalpaiguri Express was left in tears after allegedly losing jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 25,000 in cash in a theft inside her First AC coupe at Lucknow railway station.

The incident came to light after a video of the distressed passenger surfaced on social media. Shared by the X account Gems of Railways, the clip showed the woman breaking down as she questioned the security arrangements on trains, particularly in premium coaches where passengers expect a higher level of safety.

Woman Questions Security Inside First AC Coupe

Recounting the frightening experience, the woman claimed that an unidentified person managed to enter her locked First AC compartment and steal her valuables while the train was at Lucknow station.

"I was travelling in First AC, and all my jewellery was stolen at Lucknow station. Someone entered First AC and stole everything," she said in the viral video.

She further disclosed that the stolen jewellery was worth approximately Rs 2.5 lakh, apart from Rs 25,000 in cash. However, what appeared to have shaken her the most was the fear surrounding her child's safety during the incident.

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"Luckily my child wasn't kidnapped, but my jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 25,000 cash were stolen," she added.

Expressing her frustration over the alleged security lapse, she questioned how such a theft could take place inside a locked First AC coupe.

"Even First AC isn't safe to travel in," she said.

Claims No Help Despite Pulling Emergency Chain Four Times

The passenger also alleged that she repeatedly attempted to seek assistance by pulling the train's emergency chain four times. However, according to her, neither railway personnel nor the Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrived to help her.

"Even after I pulled the chain, not a single police officer came to help. No one has responded to my pleas yet. What do I do?" she questioned.

She said that although she had lost valuable belongings, she was relieved that her child had escaped unharmed.

"I'm just happy my child is safe, but a locked cabin isn't safe any more," she added.

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According to the social media post, the incident occurred aboard Train No. 15726, the Anand Vihar Terminal-New Jalpaiguri Express.

Northern Railway Seeks Action From RPF And GRP

Following the circulation of the video, the Lucknow Division of Northern Railway responded to the post and tagged the RPF and Uttar Pradesh Government Railway Police (GRP), urging them to examine the complaint.

The incident has since triggered discussions around passenger safety and security arrangements on long-distance trains.