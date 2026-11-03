'Not An Issue At My Level': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis On Bombay HC's Order On Dia Mirza's Diwali Video; Says 'BMC Decided To Delete It' |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis downplayed the controversy surrounding the removal of actor Dia Mirza's Diwali firecracker awareness video from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) social media platforms, calling it a minor issue that does not warrant attention at his level.

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His remarks came after the Bombay High Court expressed displeasure over the civic body's decision to take down the video and asked it to consider restoring celebrity-backed anti-firecracker awareness content. The clip had been removed after Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam objected to Mirza's involvement in the campaign.

'BMC's Decision To Delete Video': CM Fadnavis

Speaking about the court's directions, Fadnavis said the decision to delete the video was taken by the BMC and not by the state government. He maintained that the officials managing the civic body's social media account had the authority to decide which content should remain online.

“Dia Mirza may be a good actress, but she is not a major political figure in the country. Anyway, I feel these issues are not at my level,” Fadnavis said, adding that the matter was of little significance compared with issues concerning his office.

He also questioned the suggestion that the High Court had reprimanded anyone, saying he was unaware of any such observation and that the video had been removed at the civic body's discretion.

Bombay HC Criticises BMC Over Video Removal

The High Court bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale had expressed 'great displeasure' over attempts to politicise judicial directions concerning air and noise pollution. It asked the BMC to consider restoring celebrity-backed awareness videos removed from its official social media handles.

The controversy began after the BMC uploaded a video featuring Mirza urging citizens to follow restrictions on firecrackers during Diwali. The campaign referred to the court's directions on preventing air and noise pollution. Satam then criticised the civic body for featuring the actor, following which the video was taken down.

Dia Mirza Responds To Row

Dia Mirza later addressed the criticism, clarifying that her participation in the awareness video was part of a public interest initiative undertaken at the request of the Bombay High Court and the BMC.

Speaking to ANI, the actor questioned why the video was being criticised, stressing that air pollution is a serious public health concern. She maintained that all efforts aimed at curbing pollution should be encouraged, adding that the initiative was carried out in the larger public interest.

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