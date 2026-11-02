Dia Mirza REACTS After BMC Removes Her Pollution-Free Diwali Video Following BJP Objection: 'Was Recorded With Intention Of...'

Dia Mirza Breaks Silence On BMC Removing Diwali Video | Instagram

Actress Dia Mirza has reacted after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed her video from its pollution-free Diwali campaign following an objection by Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam, triggering a political controversy. The video featured Dia urging people to avoid noise and air pollution during the festival.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dia Mirza Breaks Silence On BMC Removing Diwali Video

Reacting to the removal of the video, Dia told Hindustan Times, "Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair. The video was recorded in the interest of public awareness, with the intention of encouraging a healthier and more mindful celebration. Air pollution is a matter of public health, and every effort towards reducing it is a step towards a better environment for all."

Ameet Satam Criticises BMC Campaign

Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam on Sunday criticised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for featuring actor Dia Mirza in a campaign urging citizens to avoid noise pollution during Diwali. The civic body then deleted the video from its social media account, without offering an explanation.

"We don’t need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture," Satam wrote in a post tagging the BMC and referring to Mirza.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For its awareness drive, the civic body featured several well-known personalities, including Dia Mirza, Madhuri Dixit, and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, in video messages promoting an environment-friendly Diwali.

Work Front

Dia was last seen in the Netflix show Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War. The show starred Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Vinay Pathak, Manu Rishi Chadha, Prajakta Koli, Abhay Verma and others.