Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam Slams BMC For Featuring Dia Mirza In Anti-Pollution Campaign; Civic Body Deletes Video |

Mumbai: Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam on Sunday criticised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for featuring actor Dia Mirza in a campaign urging citizens to avoid noise pollution during Diwali. The civic body then deleted the video from its social media account, without offering an explanation.

“We don’t need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture,” Satam wrote in a post tagging the BMC and referring to Mirza.

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His remarks came hours after the civic body shared a video featuring the actor appealing to Mumbai residents to follow the Bombay High Court's directions on the use of firecrackers and avoid noise pollution during the festive celebrations.

BMC Deletes Video Post After Satam's Criticism

In its now-deleted post, the BMC had stated that bursting firecrackers on public roads, lanes and footpaths was strictly prohibited in accordance with the High Court's directives. It also said Mirza had appealed to citizens not to burst firecrackers and to refrain from causing noise pollution. The video was later removed from the civic body's social media account. The BMC did not provide any reason for taking it down.

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Mirza has frequently raised concerns over Mumbai's environmental and civic issues, particularly air pollution. The actor has used her public platform to speak about environmental conservation and pollution-related concerns in the city.

Satam's criticism has brought the BMC's Diwali awareness campaign into the spotlight, with the controversy centring on the actor's involvement in the civic body's appeal to residents.

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