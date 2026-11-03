'Petty-Mindedness': Bombay HC Rebukes Takedown Of Dia Mirza's Eco-Diwali Video, Asks BMC To Restore Celebrity Campaign Clip |

Mumbai: Expressing "great displeasure" over attempts to politicize judicial directions against air and noise pollution, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the BMC to consider restoring any celebrity-backed anti-firecracker videos removed from its official social media platforms.

The ruling comes directly after the civic body pulled down a public interest message by actor Dia Mirza following objections raised by Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale criticized the administration for caving into political friction. The judges noted that the municipal commissioner had acted strictly in accordance with previous court orders dated October 15, which explicitly suggested roping in celebrities to raise public awareness about environmental hazards.

"What has been done should not have been done. Restore it and restore the confidence of the people," the court observed during the hearing, calling the civic body's action a "knee-jerk reaction" that undermined a collective social responsibility.

Reminding the municipal administration and political functionaries of the secular foundation of judicial directives, the court stated, "Our orders are applicable throughout the year... Our paramount concern is the environment. When we say 'we', we mean 'we the people'—concerned citizens of all castes, creeds and religion."

Addressing the controversy surrounding the involvement of public figures, the bench highlighted Supreme Court precedent regarding the universal participation of citizens across community lines.

"When someone comes forward showing concern for society and devoting their time, you reprimand that person with petty-mindedness," the bench noted. "Irrespective of any caste, creed, or religion, there is no reason for thoughts of individualism when we are talking about health and the environment."

The court emphasized that judicial limits on firecrackers are meant to protect vulnerable demographics, such as children and the elderly, from spikes in the Air Quality Index (AQI). It further instructed authorities in Maharashtra, including police and pollution control boards, to strictly enforce the Supreme Court's binding nationwide guidelines on bursting green crackers only during designated time windows.

The bench directed the BMC to put the campaign back online to ensure public interest remains uncompromised by divisive rhetoric. "This balance ought not to be disturbed by any loose comments," the court concluded.

The HC had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of noise and air pollution during festive processions ahead of the Ganesh festival. On October 15, it issued further directions prohibiting firecrackers on busy public roads and other public spaces.