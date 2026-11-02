'Not Right To Post Against Any Religion': Ramdas Athawale Criticises Dia Mirza Over Anti-Firecracker Message For Diwali - VIDEO

Actress Dia Mirza has landed in the middle of a political controversy over her participation in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) pollution-free Diwali campaign. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale criticised the actress on Monday (November 2) and said that public figures should avoid making statements that could be seen as targeting religious traditions.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Athawale shared his views on the ongoing debate surrounding the campaign and the use of firecrackers during Diwali. He maintained that India's Constitution gives every religion the freedom to celebrate its festivals and traditions.

Referring to the celebrations across different communities, the Minister said, "Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution gives every religion the right to celebrate its festivals. There is a tradition of bursting firecrackers during Diwali... Similarly, during Eid and Ramzan, people from different communities participate in each other's celebrations."

Ramdas Athawale's Video

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the controversy over Actress Dia Mirza's pollution-free Diwali campaign, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale says, “Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution gives every religion the right to celebrate its festivals. There is a tradition of bursting firecrackers during Diwali... Similarly, during Eid and Ramzan, people from different communities participate in each other's celebrations... I don't think her tweet was appropriate. She should not have got involved in politics. She should focus on her acting, and it is not right to post such tweets against any religion...” — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2026

He also questioned Dia's involvement in the debate and suggested that she should concentrate on her acting career instead of commenting on politically sensitive matters. "I don't think her tweet was appropriate. She should not have got involved in politics. She should focus on her acting, and it is not right to post such tweets against any religion," he added.

Why Did Dia Mirza's Pollution-Free Diwali Campaign Spark Controversy?

The controversy began after the BMC included Dia in its public awareness campaign promoting an eco-friendly and pollution-free Diwali. The initiative was launched amid growing concerns over Mumbai's air quality and following a directive from the Bombay High Court regarding air pollution in the city.

🚨 BMC takes down actor Dia Mirza’s Diwali awareness video following objections from BJP Mumbai president Ameet Satam. The video urged citizens to avoid firecrackers and noise pollution during Diwali. Satam expressed his objection on X, questioning the need for Dia Mirza to give lessons on celebrating the festival. @deespeak @mybmc #Diwali2026 — Girish Kamble (@GirishKamble22) November 2, 2026

Apart from Dia, the campaign featured messages from several well-known personalities, including Madhuri Dixit, Nishigandha Wad and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane. Through these videos, the civic body encouraged citizens to celebrate the festival while being mindful of its environmental impact.

However, the campaign soon faced criticism from certain political leaders and social media users.

Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam also objected to the actress being part of the initiative and expressed his displeasure on X. Taking to the platform, Satam wrote, “We don't need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture.”

Following the backlash, the BMC removed Dia's video from its social media platforms, while the messages featuring the other celebrities remained available.

Dia Mirza Responds to Criticism Over Diwali Campaign

Reacting to the criticism, Dia defended her participation in the awareness initiative. Speaking to ANI, the actress pointed out that the video was recorded at the request of the Bombay HC and the BMC as part of a public interest campaign.

She said, “Why should anyone be critical of a video that the Honourable Bombay High Court and BMC have made me record in public interest? Air Pollution is an area of concern, and all efforts to reduce pollution should be welcomed because it's a matter of public health…”