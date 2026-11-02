'Dia Mirza Is Anti-Hindutva, Can't Tell Us How To Celebrate Diwali': Mumbai Mayor Reacts After BMC Removes Actor's Pollution-Free Diwali Campaign Video

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde (left) and actor Dia Mirza (right) |

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Monday, criticised actor Dia Mirza over the controversy surrounding her pollution-free Diwali campaign, accusing her of opposing Hindutva and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tawde said Mirza would not be featured on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) official portal or invited to participate in future civic programmes.

The remarks came after the BMC removed a video featuring Mirza, in which the actor appealed to Mumbai residents to follow the Bombay High Court's directions regarding firecrackers and avoid noise pollution during Diwali celebrations.

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Mayor Rules Out Dia Mirza's Participation In BMC Campaigns

Speaking to reporters, Tawade said the civic body would not include Mirza in its programmes.

“We will not include her in any program—certainly not on the official BMC portal. She cannot join in any other event organised by us, given that she trolls our PM, Narendra Modi,” Tawade said.

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The Mayor also accused the actor of opposing Hindutva, stating that individuals holding such views would not be featured on the civic body's official platforms.

“As the Mayor and representing the Bharatiya Janata Party—our position is clear: we will not allow anyone who opposes Hindutva to appear on the official BMC portal,” she added.

'Don't Need Dia Mirza To Teach Us How To Celebrate Diwali'

Addressing the media, Tawade said Mumbai is a city that embraced people from all castes, religions and communities.

“I work for everyone. Our agenda is rooted in Hindutva. If anyone speaks against Hindutva—regardless of their caste, religion, or sect—they will be met with a firm response,” she said.

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The Mayor also referred to Mirza's reported positions on the Narmada project, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and statements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She alleged that the actor's public positions reflected opposition to Hindutva. “Regarding how Hindus should celebrate Diwali—we certainly do not need Dia Mirza to teach us. We know how to celebrate our own Diwali,” Tawade said.

She further accused Mirza of pursuing what she described as a selective agenda and defended her opposition to the actor's participation in the civic campaign.

BMC Removes Dia Mirza's Pollution-Free Diwali Video

The controversy began after the BMC had shared a video featuring Mirza as part of its public awareness campaign encouraging environmentally responsible Diwali celebrations.

In the video, the actor urged residents to follow the Bombay High Court's directions on the use of firecrackers and avoid noise pollution. However, the civic body subsequently removed the video from its official social media platforms.

Controversy Over Removal Of Campaign Video

The removal of Mirza's video triggered a controversy over the civic body's decision to withdraw one celebrity's appeal while retaining similar messages from others.

The BMC had initially not issued an official explanation for removing the video. Tawade's subsequent remarks outlined her objections to Mirza's involvement in the campaign, linking them to the actor's alleged political and ideological positions.

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