'Dia Mirza Should Also Speak On Environmentally Friendly Bakri Eid': Nitesh Rane Hits Back At Actor Amid Row Over Pollution-Free Diwali Video | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on Monday, criticised actor Dia Mirza over her pollution-free Diwali campaign, accusing her of selectively commenting on Hindu festivals while remaining silent on celebrations such as Eid, Muharram and Bakri Eid.

Rane's remarks came amid a controversy over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to remove a video featuring Mirza, in which she urged residents to celebrate Diwali responsibly and avoid noise and air pollution.

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'Why No Such Advice During Eid Or Muharram?' Asks Nitesh Rane

Speaking to reporters, Rane questioned why Mirza's environmental appeals appeared to focus on Hindu festivals.

“Dia Mirza has tweeted about Diwali, but she never tweets or offers such advice during Eid, Muharram or Bakri Eid. They only talk about an environment-friendly Holi. They should also speak about an environment-friendly Ramzan and Bakri Eid,” Rane said.

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The minister further accused the actor of opposing Sanatan Hindu traditions. “People like her are against the Sanatan Hindu religion. I will discuss this issue with the CM and focus on preventing such matters in the future,” he added.

Mumbai Mayor Defends Removal Of Video

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde defended the civic body's decision to remove Mirza's video, accusing the actor of opposing Hindutva and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Speaking to reporters, Tawde said individuals holding such views against would not be featured on the civic body's official platforms.

“As the Mayor and representing the Bharatiya Janata Party—our position is clear: we will not allow anyone who opposes Hindutva to appear on the official BMC portal,” she said.

The Mayor also stated that Mirza would not be included in future BMC programmes.

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Dia Mirza Responds To Controversy

Responding to the removal of her video, Mirza said the message had been recorded to promote public awareness and encourage healthier celebrations.

She maintained that air pollution was a public health concern and that efforts to reduce it would benefit everyone.

The controversy has since drawn reactions from political leaders, with questions being raised over the BMC's decision to remove Mirza's video.

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