Hailey Bieber Goes Baroque In Gold, Megan Thee Stallion Shows Bold Cut-Outs At CFDA Fashion Awards 2026

Megan Thee Stallion and Hailey Bieber at CFDA Fashion Awards 2026 | Image Courtesy: X (@21metgala)

When it comes to the CFDA Fashion Awards, the red carpet is just as much about taking risks as it is about serving looks. And this year, the fashion was anything but predictable. Think dramatic cutouts, head-to-toe gold, shimmering sequins and denim with a couture twist – all bringing their own flavour of red-carpet glamour.

The 45th edition took place on November 2 at New York’s American Museum of Natural History, celebrating American design talent with plenty of headline-making style moments.

Megan Thee Stallion

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Megan Thee Stallion showed up in a custom burgundy Kim Shui dress that played with sheer fabric, intricate detailing and daring cutouts. A heavily embellished choker collar framed the neckline, while sculptural lace-like accents shaped the bust. Cutouts along the sides and back highlighted the silhouette, with a beaded lattice panel running down the centre. Winged eyeliner, berry-toned cheeks, glossy lips, a deep wine manicure and a sleek blonde updo tied everything together.

Hailey Bieber

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Hailey Bieber leaned into opulence in a gold Saint Laurent ensemble designed by Anthony Vaccarello. What appeared to be a single dress was actually a combination of separates: a long-sleeved brocade top with fur-trimmed cuffs, an embroidered baroque midi skirt and a belt finished with a lace-flower cabochon buckle. Metallic leather sandals completed the look, adding another gleaming detail to the rich gold palette.

Rosé

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BLACKPINK’s Rosé embraced a more streamlined take on gold in a sparkling YSL two-piece set. Her sleeveless halter crop top featured intricate embellishments and was paired with a fitted knee-length skirt with a front slit. Metallic stilettos kept the look red-carpet ready, while understated makeup allowed the shimmering outfit to take centre stage.

Lili Reinhart

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This one was my favourite. Lili Reinhart brought a softer kind of drama in an asymmetric sequin dress from MONSE’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection. The golden design featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, with delicate silver fringe adding movement and contrast. She styled it with metallic silver stilettos and a diamond necklace. Loose waves and soft makeup completed the elegant, romantic look.

Demi Moore

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Demi Moore turned denim into red-carpet couture in a custom GapStudio gown created by Zac Posen. The unconventional design used layered indigo waistbands to build a structured, corset-like bodice, finished with a halter neckline. A low-rise maxi skirt with a dramatic slit and subtle train gave the denim creation movement, transforming a familiar fabric into an unexpected eveningwear statement.

Gracie Abrams

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Gracie Abrams opted for understated drama in a floor-length black gown by Colleen Allen. The off-the-shoulder silhouette was paired with a flowing cape, creating a look that felt both sleek and romantic. A diamond necklace added a delicate sparkle, while her pixie haircut and dewy makeup kept the styling effortless.