Video Shows Exact Moment Of Horror Collision That Led To CD Tenerife Striker Jesus De Miguel's Tragic Death At 30

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Football has been plunged into mourning following the tragic death of CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel at the age of 30. The Spanish club confirmed his passing on Tuesday morning after the forward suffered a serious collision with the FC Andorra goalkeeper during their match on Monday.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the exact moment of the collision that left De Miguel seriously injured. The incident occurred during the closing stages of the match when the Tenerife forward collided with the opposing goalkeeper while contesting the ball. The impact left him requiring immediate medical attention.

Video Shows Exact Moment Of Horror Collision

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Medical personnel rushed onto the pitch to attend to the 30-year-old striker. He received emergency treatment before being transported to a hospital for further medical assistance. Given the seriousness of the incident, the match was subsequently abandoned, leaving players, officials and supporters in shock.

CD Tenerife announced the heartbreaking news on Tuesday morning, confirming that De Miguel had passed away. His death has sent shockwaves through the football community, with the circumstances surrounding the incident leaving supporters devastated.

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The video capturing the collision has further highlighted the frightening nature of the incident. What began as a competitive football match ended in tragedy, with the footballing world mourning the loss of a player who had his entire life and career ahead of him.

De Miguel's untimely passing at just 30 years of age is a heartbreaking reminder of how unpredictable sporting moments can be. Tributes are expected to pour in from across the football fraternity as CD Tenerife and the wider football community come to terms with the devastating loss.