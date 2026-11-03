Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Approaches Bombay HC Over Misuse Of AI-Generated Photos, Morphed Videos On Adult Websites

Television actress Rupali Ganguly approached the Bombay High Court seeking legal protection against the unauthorised use of her photographs, videos and other personal attributes across online and offline platforms. The actor has alleged that her images are being misused by various businesses and websites, including platforms hosting adult content featuring AI-generated deepfake images and morphed videos.

Ganguly raised concerns over the use of her photographs and videos without permission by several boutiques, both online and offline, as well as celebrity booking agencies, artist management firms and online portals.

According to Live Law, the actress also approached the court to seek protection of her personality rights and prevent further misuse of her identity.

Through her lawyer, Sana Khan, Ganguly reportedly urged the High Court to direct the removal of objectionable content associated with her from various platforms. Her plea also seeks legal safeguards against the unauthorised commercial and digital use of her name, image and likeness.

The matter is scheduled to come up for hearing before Justice Madhav Jamdar on November 4.

Ganguly is one of the most popular faces in Indian television, known for her versatile performances and strong screen presence. Daughter of filmmaker Anil Ganguly, she began her acting journey as a child artist in the film Saaheb. She later gained recognition with shows like Sanjivani and became a household name as Monisha in the cult comedy Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

After taking a break from acting to focus on her family, Rupali made a comeback in 2020 with Anupamaa. Her portrayal of a homemaker who rediscovers her identity and self-worth struck a chord with millions, making the show a major television success and Rupali a household name.