FICCI Frames 2026: Rupali Ganguly Says She Wants To Play Anupamaa 'Even At 80, On Wheelchair'

Rupali Ganguly | Photo by Ashwini Sawant

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly may come from a film family, but she has no immediate plans to move to movies. Speaking on Day 2 of FICCI Frames 2026 in Mumbai on Wednesday (September 30) where she appeared alongside Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi, Rupali said she is proud of being a television actor and is happy with the space she has created for herself.

Rupali is the daughter of late filmmaker Anil Ganguly. When asked whether she had ever considered making films, she instead spoke about how television has evolved over the years and why she wants to continue playing Anupamaa.

"I am very proud to be a TV actor. There was a time we were looked down upon, but today, the same people applaud what we are doing on television. I'm sure TV has changed, a lot of relevant stories are being told. Now there are a lot of women characters who are normal human beings like you and me," she said.

The actress added, "I would want Anupamaa to go on because there's so much more to say. There are so many social issues that need to be addressed. A character like Anupamaa is such a relevant and needed voice in today's time. I would love to be Anupamaa as a long as possible. I am very happy where I am."

Rajan Shahi On Rupali's Commitment To Anupamaa

Rajan Shahi, who was present at the event with Rupali, added that the actress has often spoken about her willingness to continue playing the character even in her later years.

"Rupali always says 'Main 80 ki bhi ho jaaongi, I'll be on a wheelchair but I'll still do Anupamaa'."

Rupali's comments come at a time when Anupamaa continues to remain an important part of her career. The show, which premiered in 2020, turned her into a household name and became one of television's most talked-about family dramas. Its central character's journey has also allowed the series to explore themes around women's independence, family relationships and societal expectations.