'Those Who Attack Police Cannot Be Called Students': Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Reacts To NEET Paper Leak Protest

Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Reacts To NEET Paper Leak Protest |

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly has reacted to the developments surrounding the NEET paper leak protest held in Delhi on July 20. While condemning the vandalism of public property and attacks on police personnel, the actress maintained that students' demand for justice over the alleged paper leak is "valid." She also stated that "India stands with its students."

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rupali wrote, "Those who take the law into their own hands, vandalize public property, and attack the police cannot be called students. Such actions only weaken a legitimate cause." She further said that students' demand for justice in the NEET paper leak case is justified, adding that they deserve "a fair examination system, accountability, and strong safeguards to ensure that such incidents never happen again."

The actress also noted that the "government and investigating agencies" have taken action by launching an investigation and arresting suspects in connection with the case. She argued that when peaceful protests turn violent, "genuine student concerns risk being overshadowed." Rupali further alleged that some anti-national and politically motivated elements were attempting to exploit the student movement for their own agenda. "If anti-national or politically motivated elements exploit student movements for their own agenda, it harms the very students seeking justice," she wrote.

Reiterating her support for the students, Rupali said that India stands with them, but stressed that the fight should be for transparency, accountability and meaningful reforms not violence or destruction.

Those who take the law into their own hands, vandalize public property, and attack the police cannot be called students. Such actions only weaken a legitimate cause.



The demand for justice over paper leaks is valid. Students deserve a fair examination system, accountability, and… — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) July 22, 2026

She concluded her post with a message to students and protesters, writing, "To every student and every citizen: protest peacefully, stay united, and do not let anyone hijack your movement or manipulate your emotions for political or ideological agendas. Your future is too important to become someone else's tool. Peaceful, democratic action is the strongest way to bring lasting change (sic)."

The protest in Delhi on July 20 witnessed large-scale demonstrations by students demanding justice over the alleged NEET paper leak. Several protesters were detained as police attempted to disperse the gathering, with videos from the site continuing to circulate widely on social media.