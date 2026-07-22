'Students Apne Haq Ke Liye Lade Bhi Nahi?': Uorfi Javed Claims She Nearly Escaped Being Detained At NEET Paper Leak Protest In Mumbai- VIDEO |

Actress Ayesha Khan recently shared multiple videos on social media, alleging that she was detained for merely "standing" at the protest site in Mumbai. Now, television actress Uorfi Javed has also posted a video claiming that she narrowly escaped being detained. In the clip, Uorfi revealed that she, along with her sisters Asfi and Dolly Javed, had twinned in matching "Thak Gayi" T-shirts before heading to the protest site.

Sharing the video, Uorfi said, "Twinning kar ke protest jane wale the, fit-check kar ke. Lekin waha pe to..." She then posted another clip while leaving the protest venue, alleging, "Log peaceful protest karna chah rahe hain. Lekin wo bhi nahi karne de rahe hain police wale."

The actress further claimed that she witnessed people being detained despite not actively protesting. "Mere samne police wale... log sirf ikattha hi ho rahe the, koi kuch nahi kar raha tha. Log bas waha pe khade ho rahe the... Police unlog ko detain kar ke le ke gayi, bina koi reason ke," she alleged.

Uorfi also claimed that the protest had not even begun when the alleged detentions took place. According to her, around eight to ten police vans were stationed at Shivaji Park to detain people. Questioning the action, she alleged that people were being detained without any reason.

Expressing her disappointment, Uorfi asked, "Students apne haq ke liye lade bhi nahi? Youth apne haq ke liye lade bhi na?"

Ayesha Khan Claims Mumbai Police Detained Her | Instagram

Earlier, actress Ayesha Khan alleged that she was detained by the Mumbai Police while she was standing at the protest site in Dadar. Sharing a series of videos on Instagram, she claimed that she had not begun protesting or caused any disturbance. According to Ayesha, her brother and a few male friends were first detained, and while she was trying to figure out what to do next, a group of police personnel allegedly asked her and others to get into a police van. She further claimed that four policewomen forcibly escorted her into the vehicle before they were taken to the Worli Police Station.