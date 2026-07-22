'I Was Just Standing...': Dhurandhar Actress Ayesha Khan Claims Mumbai Police Detained Her Amid Student Protest - Watch Video

Ayesha Khan Detained By Mumbai Police | Instagram

Dhurandhar actress Ayesha Khan took to her Instagram story to reveal that she has been detained by Mumbai Police. She shared multiple videos, and in one of the videos, the actress says, "My hands are literally shivering right now. I have been detained in the police van just for standing on the road peacefully."

Ayesha further stated that she didn't even start the protest and she was just standing because her brother and her male friends were detained, so she was just standing on the road.

Another boy in the video says that he has a Maths practical exam, and claims that without any reason he has been detained. He said that if he misses his exam, it will be a big problem for him.

In another video, Ayesha is seen asking the cops where they are taking them. But she doesn't get a reply.

The actress also shared a video in which four female cops are forcefully taking her inside the van. She wrote on the video, "Unfortunately it took 4 police women to pull me in. But I ask the same question again, why? Did I make a noise? Did I even start a conversation? Detained me for what? For standing in the road? Wasn't even in the group of 5 (sic)."