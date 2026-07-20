'I Have Seen How You Have Struggled': Rupali Ganguly Pens Heartfelt Note For Brother Vijay Ganguly As He Wins National Award For Aaj Ki Raat

Rupali Ganguly Pens Heartfelt Note For Brother Vijay Ganguly |

72nd National Film Awards were announced on Saturday. It honoured the films that were certified from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024. Vijay Ganguly won the Best Choreography Award for the song Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2. On Monday, Vijay's sister and popular television actress Rupali Ganguly penned a heartfelt post for her brother on Instagram.

She wrote, "From being a National award-winning director's daughter to being a National award-winning choreographer's sister….. I am the proudest ❤️ Aaj Ki Raat is outstanding choreography, and getting national recognition for this is so well deserved ❤️ Mummy kept saying you will win the National Award for Aaj Ki Raat, and she absolutely manifested it …. Baap re !!!"

Rupali further wrote that it is huge and she still can't process it. The actress, in her note, mentioned that she has seen how her brother has struggled in life and faced setbacks and disappointments. But he still had his smile intact.

Remembering Their Father's Words

The actress further mentioned what their father had told Vijay. She wrote, "Pappa always said, Head firmly on your shoulders, Be honest and Humble, Value ur work, Put in ur best se bhi better effort and Validate the opportunity God has given you! You have done all this always. Thank u for being Pappas best son and making us Ganguly's proud. To loads of good work and many, many more milestones (sic)."

Rupali Thanks Stree 2 team

The Anupamaa actress thanked the makers of Stree 2, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajkummar Rao in her post. She also thanked the director of photography and all the dancers who were a part of the song.

"I LOVE U MY BABY BROTHER … may MATARANI BLESS U WITH MANY MANY MORE (sic)," Rupali's note concluded.

First National Award

This is the first National Award that Vijay has won. He has already choreographed many other popular songs, so we won't be surprised if he wins more National Awards.