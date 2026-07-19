Sanjay Mishra Calls Bhumi Pednekkar His 'Lucky Charm', Gets Emotional After Winning National Film Award For Bhakshak

Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra has added another milestone to his illustrious career by winning the Best Supporting Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his performance as Bhaskar Sinha in Bhakshak.

Reacting to the honour, the actor admitted that he never imagined receiving a National Award . Speaking about his journey, Mishra also credited co-star Bhumi Pednekkar, calling her his "lucky charm" after both their films together earned him immense appreciation.

"The best thing is that in both the films I have done with Bhumi, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Bhakshak, my work has been appreciated immensely. She has been like a lucky charm for me," he told ANI.

Mishra also shared the emotional story of how he learned about his National Award. He revealed that friends asked him to keep an eye on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) announcement, but the moment became personal because his late father had once worked there.

"I started receiving a few messages. Someone told me, 'Check the PIB, the announcement will be made on YouTube.' Another person hinted that I should keep an eye on it because the National Awards were going to be announced. The most special part is that my father worked at the Press Information Bureau (PIB). He is no longer with us, but I received this news through the very office where he once served. That was a huge moment for me. I found out through PIB that I had been selected for the National Award. It was very emotional."

The actor said the news left his family overwhelmed with emotion. "My mother was in tears. To receive this news from my father's office made the moment even more emotional."

Mishra said a National Award carries a special responsibility and inspires him to keep raising the bar with his performances. "The most important thing is that every award is special. But when you receive an award from the country, it feels like you have an even greater responsibility. It makes you feel that you have to continue delivering even better work."

Bhakshak was among the major winners at the 72nd National Film Awards. Yami Gautam won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for Article 370, while Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion) and Mammootty (Bramayugam) jointly received the Best Actor in a Leading Role honour. Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth was named Best Hindi Film.