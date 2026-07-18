72nd National Film Awards Winners: Srikanth Wins Best Hindi Feature Film, Yami Gautam Gets Best Actress, Kartik Aaryan Is Best Actor

72nd National Film Awards winners were announced on Saturday. It included films that were certified by the Central Board of Film Certification from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024. The Best Feature Film award went to Yami Gautam starrer Article 370, and she also won the Best Actress award for her performance in the movie.
Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth won the Best Hindi Feature Film award, and Kartik Aaryan was announced as the Best Actor for his performance in Chandu Champion. He shared the award with Mammootty for the Malayalam film Bramayugam.
Check out the list of the winners below...
Best Feature Film: Article 370
Best Actress: Yami Gautam (Article 370)
Best Actor: Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion), Mammootty (Bramayugam)
Best Direction: Rajkumar Periasamy (Amaran)
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Best Debut Director: Randeep Hooda (Swatantrya Veer Savarkar)
Best Hindi Film: Srikanth
Best Telugu Film: Committee Kurrollu
Best Tamil Film: Raayan
Best Odia Film: Lahari
Best Marathi Film: Mukkam Post Bombilwadi
Best Malayalam Film: Feminichi Fathima
Best Manipuri Film: Sunita
Best Tulu Film: Imbu
Best Garhwali Film: Dholi
Best Kannada Film: Mithya
Best Gujarati Film: Maaran
Best Bengali Film: Chaalchitra Ekhon
Best Assamese Film: Juiphool
Best Action Direction: Anl Arasu – Maharaja (Tamil)
Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly – Stree 2 ("Aaj Ki Raat")
Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir – Maidaan ("Jaane Do")
Best Background Music: GV Prakash Kumar (Amaran)
Best Music (Songs): Shashwat Sachdev (Article 370)
Best Make-up: P Ravi Kumar (Committee Kurrollu)
Best Costume: Deepika Noor & Sheetal Sharma (Pushpa 2)
Best Editing: R. Kalaivanan (Amaran)
Best Sound Design: Manas Choudhury (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)
Best Screenplay: Sukumar (Pushpa 2)
Best Cinematography: Shehnad Jalal (Bramayugam)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Roopashree Vorkady (Mithya), Sachana Namidass (Maharaja)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Sanjay Mishra (Bhakshak)
Special Mention: Dhanush for Captain Miller