Kartik Aaryan's Captain India Locks Independence Day 2027 Release Date; Shoot To Begin Soon |

Kartik Aaryan starrer Captain India has locked its release date. Directed by Shimit Amin, known for acclaimed films like Chak De India and Rocket Singh, the filmmaker returns to direction with this project. The shooting of Captain India is expected to begin by mid-2026. Here’s a look at the release timeline.

Kartik’s upcoming film Captain India is scheduled to release on the Independence Day weekend in 2027. The shoot is set to commence in June 2026.

Directed by Shimit Amin, Captain India is based on a true story. The thriller drama is produced by Baweja Studios and T-Series.

Captain America ke baad ab Captain India wohoo...Kartik Aaryan gonna kill it as usual.

Kartik In Captain India pic.twitter.com/fFbuHvY4pY — Ankit (@ixooyo) July 23, 2021

Kartik Aaryan is also working on an untitled romantic drama that first grabbed attention after its teaser was released in February last year, with an initial release planned for December 2025. However, the schedule was later revised, and the film is now expected to hit theatres in late 2026 or early 2027.

The project has remained in the spotlight amid early speculation linking it to the Aashiqui legacy, though it is now being developed as a standalone film after facing creative and legal hurdles surrounding the franchise. Despite this, it is expected to retain the emotional and musical essence of classic Hindi romantic dramas.

Early glimpses from the sets suggest a more intense and grounded look for Kartik Aaryan, further heightening anticipation around the project.

Director Basu also expressed his eagerness to move on to his long-awaited biopic on legendary singer Kishore Kumar once the current film is completed. “I’m dying to jump into that film as soon as I get over with the film which I’m doing right now,” he said, adding that the project has been close to his heart for years.

“I want to finish this and get into Kishore as soon as possible,” he added.

His remarks have once again reignited interest in the much-discussed biopic, which has been in development for several years.