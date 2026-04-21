Vijay Varma Calls Kartik Aaryan 'King Of PR' Amid Matka King Promotions, Sparks Mixed Reactions Online

Actor Vijay Varma, who is currently promoting his latest web series Matka King, found himself at the centre of an unexpected social media debate following a remark about actor Kartik Aaryan.

During a candid interaction with WeAreYuvaa, Vijay took part in a rapid-fire segment where he was asked to assign traits to fellow actors based on their perceived strengths. When he was asked who he thinks is the “King of PR” in Bollywood, he took Kartik's name, a comment that caught the internet’s attention.

While the statement appeared to be made in a light-hearted context, a section of Kartik’s fanbase did not take it well. Social media soon saw mixed reactions, with some users criticising Vijay and interpreting the remark as a backhanded compliment. A few even labelled him “jealous” and a “hypocrite,” recalling that the two actors had earlier shared space during an actors’ roundtable discussion.

However, the backlash was met with an equally strong wave of support for Vijay. Many netizens defended the actor, urging others not to overanalyse a comment made during a fun segment.

Several users pointed out that rapid-fire rounds are meant to be spontaneous and playful. “It was rapid fire yaar, why take it so seriously?” one comment read, while another added, “Rapid fire me sab masti hota hai, not serious.”

A section of social media users also argued that Vijay’s statement was actually intended as praise rather than criticism. “He was just appreciating, logo ne ulta hi le liya,” wrote one user. Another comment read, “Joke tha yaar, compliment samjho na and upar se he’s actually called king of PR by everyone!”

Amid the divided opinions, some questioned why the remark was being blown out of proportion. “Is it just me or does anyone else also feel this debate is very unnecessary?” a viral post read, while another user commented, “Matlab kuch bhi issue bana dete ho aajkal yaar.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay will next be seen in Family Business with Anil Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty and others. On the other hand, Kartik has projects like Naagzilla, untitled Anurag Basu's film and untitled Kabir Khan's film in the pipeline.