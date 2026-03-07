Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2026: Rashmika Mandanna Wins First Award After Marriage For Her Performance In The Girlfriend; Says, 'I Can't Believe It'

Rashmika Mandanna Wins Best Actress Award | Instagram

2026 has surely been a great year for Rashmika Mandanna till now. While she got married to Vijay Deverakonda a few days ago, and started a new journey in her personal life, professionally, the actress has achieved a new feat, as she has won the Best Actress award at the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2026.

The Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2026 were announced on Saturday, and Rashmika won the Best Actress award for her performance in The Girlfriend. Singer Chimayi Sripada took to Instagram to congratulate Rashmika, and wrote, "Congratulations Rashmika Mandanna on your Telangana state award! All this and more awards should come your way!! (sic)." The actress reshared Chimayi's Insta story, tagged the film's director Rahul Ravindran, and wrote, "Rahulaaaa! I can't believe ittt!!"

The Girlfriend, which also starred Dheekshith Shetty and Anu Emmanuel, received positive reviews from the critics, and everyone called it best performance of Rashmika's career till now. However, at the box office, it failed to make a mark as it collected Rs. 29.22 crore gorss worldwide against the reported budget of Rs. 42 crore.