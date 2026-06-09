Nidhi Shah BREAKS SILENCE On Spat With Rupali Ganguly After Anupamaa Exit: ‘We Have Had Rifts In The Past’ | FPJ Exclusive |

Nidhi Shah, who played Kinjal in the hit show Anupamaa, had made headlines after her sudden exit from the show. Soon after she quit, rumours of an alleged fallout with lead actress Rupali Ganguly began doing the rounds, with many speculating that tensions between the two may have contributed to her departure. Over time, social media chatter and entertainment reports repeatedly linked Nidhi’s exit to an alleged spat with Rupali - a topic that continues to follow the actress even today during interviews and public appearances.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Nidhi has finally opened up about the persistent rumours, clarifying her equation with Rupali and how she feels her statements are often misinterpreted or sensationalised.

Addressing reports of a fallout with Rupali and the way her comments are often packaged to create controversy, Nidhi said that while differences did exist between them in the past, she has never spoken negatively about her co-star. “First of all, I never said anything bad about her. See, she is an amazing actress, to be very honest. She is hardworking and that is inspiring me. When people talk bad things, you know, that Nidhi has spoken something about Rupali, it’s like they just want to make news out of it, a hype out of it, to get traction. If this works for them, well and good for them. For me, I know what rapport I have with her.”

She further admitted that disagreements had happened in the past but stressed that it is natural between colleagues working closely together. “So, in the past, yes, we have had our own opinions and rifts and all, which is fine, it’s okay. You can have your own opinion. But I never came to the media speaking about having issues with Rupali, and you must have seen it in the interviews. I’ve never given any interview, to be very honest. This is all very new for me. It’s been more than a year since I left Anupamaa. I even forget what the problems were between us. We are now very good with each other. We have been good with each other, but it’s okay to have different opinions and disagreements. It’s also good to have your own stand. Just because somebody doesn’t like you, that doesn’t mean you have to stop liking them as well. I know what I like, what I dislike, and I’m just going to be myself.”

The actress also revealed that the backlash and constant speculation around her equation with Rupali had emotionally affected her at one point, admitting that she had broken down while trying to understand why such narratives continued to surface. “You know, I used to feel bad. Once or twice, I have cried a lot, thinking, ‘Why is this happening? Why are people talking about it? Who’s spreading these news?’ But I’m sure people also know what’s happening behind the scenes. For me, ignoring is the best solution.”