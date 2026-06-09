'You Look Like Asha Bhosle': Shreya Ghoshal's Regal Blue Saree Look Reminds Fans Of Late Veteran Singer

There are some looks that instantly stop social media scrolling, and Shreya Ghoshal's latest ethnic appearance did exactly that. The beloved singer recently shared a series of stunning portraits on Instagram, and while her elegant blue saree won plenty of compliments, it was something else that truly caught fans' attention. Many couldn't help but point out that Shreya's graceful styling reminded them of legendary playback icon Asha Bhosle.

Shreya Ghoshal's royal blue saree moment

For the photoshoot, Shreya embraced timeless Indian elegance in a rich blue saree, adorned with intricate silver motifs and detailed craftsmanship. The six-yard drape was styled traditionally, allowing the intricate work to remain the focal point of the ensemble. She paired the saree with a coordinated silver blouse and added an eye-catching metallic drape over her arms, lending the outfit a dramatic yet sophisticated touch.

The accessories elevated the ensemble even further. Shreya layered multiple pearl necklaces featuring blue accents that complemented the saree perfectly. Stacked silver bangles and a striking blue-toned statement ring added a regal finish.

For beauty, she opted for glowing skin, softly flushed cheeks, defined eyes with kohl and mascara, and a vibrant pink lip colour. A blue bindi tied the look together beautifully. Her hair was styled in sleek, centre-parted waves and adorned with a white rose tucked behind one ear. Holding fresh roses in several photographs, she looked every bit like a timeless musical muse.

Fans see Asha Bhosle in her style

Soon after the pictures surfaced online, fans flooded the comment section with comparisons to veteran singer Asha Bhosle. Many felt the styling, expressions, and overall aesthetic evoked memories of the legendary artist.

One user wrote, "Ahhahah! Asha ji look gorgeous," while another commented, "This look for tribute to ASHA Ji is one of the best of all times SG." Others echoed similar sentiments with remarks such as, "Why I'm seeing Asha Bhosle in you?", "Looking like Asha Tai," and "Seeing the great Asha Tai in sweet Shreya Ghoshal."