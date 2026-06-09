Who Wore It Better? Kangana Ranaut Sparks Buzz In Floral-Printed Saree First Worn By Shalini Passi

Fashion lovers on social media have found themselves in the middle of an unexpected style face-off. The conversation began when Kangana Ranaut stepped out to promote her upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata in a stunning printed saree, only for eagle-eyed fashion watchers to realise that the same drape had previously been worn by Delhi socialite and art patron Shalini Passi. Naturally, the internet did what it does best – turn it into a full-blown "who wore it better?" debate.

The saree that started the fashion face-off

The drape at the centre of the buzz comes from Jaipur-based label Rukhmani Jaipur. The saree featured an elegant ivory base adorned with playful black polka dots and vibrant floral motifs scattered across the fabric. The mix of vintage-inspired prints and fresh botanical elements gave the six-yard drape a timeless yet contemporary appeal.

Kangana's vintage glam take

Kangana chose to lean into old-world elegance. She paired the printed saree with a coordinated sleeveless blouse crafted from the same fabric, creating a seamless and polished look.

For jewellery, the actor-politician opted for pearl and polki pieces, including a statement choker and matching earrings that enhanced the vintage aesthetic. She completed the ensemble with a sleek pulled-back hairstyle, a classic bindi, and soft pink lips. Winged eyeliner and lightly flushed cheeks added to the retro charm.

Shalini Passi's modern socialite spin

Shalini, on the other hand, approached the same saree with a more contemporary fashion lens. Instead of a matching blouse, she paired it with a crisp white halter-neck blouse featuring a high neckline that allowed the printed drape to take centre stage.

Her accessories were decidedly maximalist. She layered a diamond choker with a statement pendant necklace, added matching earrings, a diamond bracelet, and even carried a heart-shaped handbag that brought a playful touch to the look.

Like Kangana, Shalini also embraced a retro-inspired hairstyle, pulling her hair back to highlight the neckline and jewellery. However, she skipped the bindi and chose a deeper mauve lip colour, giving her styling a more modern edge.

Internet picks sides

The fashion showdown began after Diet Sabya shared side-by-side images of the two women wearing the same saree, along with other stars rocking a printed saree look. Shalini herself joined the conversation, dropping comments like "Love ❤️" and "Always 🧚‍♂️🧚‍♂️🧚‍♂️🧚."

Meanwhile, social media users were divided. One user wrote, "It's giving Zendaya vs Anna Sawai 'Who wore it better'." Another commented, "Perpetual bias for Shalini." A fan of the socialite declared, "Shalini Passi wearing it first AND wearing it better? Classic mother behavior. She won the printed sari game easily." Not everyone agreed, though. One user firmly backed the actor, writing, "Kangana wore it better .. don't @ me plis."