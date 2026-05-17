'First Indian Actress To Copy...': Urvashi Rautela TROLLED For 'Copying' Gigi Hadid's Iconic White-Gold Saree Look At Cannes Film Festival 2026

Urvashi Rautela at Cannes Film Festival 2026 in saree similar to Gigi Hadid's NMACC look |

The saree takeover at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2026 had fashion lovers cheering, until Urvashi Rautela stepped onto the red carpet and sparked an entirely different kind of conversation online. While several Indian celebrities embraced elegant traditional looks for their Cannes appearances, Urvashi’s outfit quickly became the centre of controversy after social media users accused her of “copying” Gigi Hadid’s iconic Mumbai appearance from 2023.

Did Urvashi Rautela copied Gigi Hadid's saree look?

At first glance, Urvashi’s ensemble definitely delivered high drama. The actress chose an ivory saree detailed with a shimmering gold border and paired it with a heavily embellished golden blouse that leaned into regal couture aesthetics. The drape, layered jewellery, and glamorous styling gave the outfit a grand old-world feel.

She completed the look with stacked statement jewellery, bold glam makeup, and soft vintage-inspired waves that added an Old Hollywood touch to the desi ensemble. However, what truly caught everyone’s attention was the striking resemblance to Gigi's famous white-and-gold saree-inspired look from the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Gala (NMACC) in 2023.

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Fashion watchers were quick to point out how both outfits shared nearly identical elements, from the ivory-and-gold palette to the ornate blouse detailing, dramatic draping style, layered jewels, and even the overall royal couture vibe. Many users felt the Cannes look mirrored Gigi’s appearance almost frame-for-frame.

But it wasn’t just the outfit that sent the internet into meme mode. Urvashi’s unusual metallic accessory, described by many online as resembling a decorative flower pot, became another talking point across social media platforms. The accessory instantly triggered jokes and viral memes, with users comparing it to everything from a “thermocol ka gamla” to a planter lifted straight from a living room corner.

Internet reacts

Popular fashion watchdog page Diet Sabya ignited the discussion with a sarcastic post that read, “I say URVA, you say … sheeeee err … GIGI???” The page further joked about “bringing back Gandi Copy through fashion necromancy,” a line that quickly spread across Instagram.

Social media users didn’t hold back either. “Did she think we wouldn’t notice?” one user wrote. Another commented, “First Indian woman to copy Gigi and carry a gamla to Cannes.” A third added, “First Indian actress to copy international actress.”

Some users even questioned whether the styling too closely resembled the original Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation worn by Gigi, with comments like, “Can AJSK sue???” and “How she keeps getting invited year by year 😭😭😭” gaining traction online.