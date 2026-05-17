Aditi Rao Hydari Brings French Riviera Breeze To Cannes 2026 Red Carpet In Floor-Sweeping Green Gown, Husband Siddharth Reacts To Her Look

Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet | Instagram

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet is already serving unforgettable fashion moments, and Aditi Rao Hydari just added another show-stopping look to the list. After charming fashion lovers with her dreamy saree appearance earlier on the French Riviera, the actor completely switched moods for her latest Cannes outing, stepping onto the red carpet in a bold green couture that instantly turned heads. And honestly, even husband Siddharth couldn’t keep calm after seeing the look.

Aditi’s green gown steals the spotlight

For the screening of El Ser Querido by acclaimed Spanish filmmaker Rodrigo Sorogoyen at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, Aditi embraced full red-carpet glamour in a chic couture creation from Tony Ward Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Read Also Aditi Rao Hydari Drops New Cannes Film Festival 2026 Look In Ivory Saree & Stunning Gold Choker

Painted in a bold neon green shade, the floor-sweeping gown featured a one-shoulder silhouette, a structured bodice around the waist and a thigh-high slit. Keeping the ensemble as the hero of the look, Aditi chose understated styling. She accessorised the ensemble with just a delicate diamond necklace, studded with an emerald stone in the centre.

Her beauty look remained soft and elegant with fresh glowing skin, muted tones, and natural glam makeup. Her hair was styled neatly to complement the sculptural neckline, allowing the couture detailing to remain in focus.

Meanwhile, husband Siddharth’s reaction to her look quickly grabbed attention online. Sharing Aditi’s Cannes pictures on Instagram Stories, the actor simply wrote, “W.O.W," and "Like only a Goddess Cannes."

Before this, Aditi served regal saree

Before stepping out in show-stopping couture, Aditi had already made headlines in a completely different aesthetic. Earlier during Cannes 2026, the actress wore a custom champagne silk tissue saree by Jade by Monica and Karishma inspired by the traditional Mughal Chaarbagh gardens.

The ivory-and-gold drape featured intricate archival-inspired prints and delicate craftsmanship rooted in Indian textile traditions. A jaw-dropping gold choker necklace and bold red lips rounded off her desi Cannes glam.