Aditi Rao Hydari Drops New Cannes Film Festival 2026 Look In Ivory Saree & Stunning Gold Choker

Aditi Rao Hydari in Cannes | Instagram

As the Cannes Film Festival 2026 unfolds on the French Riviera, Aditi Rao Hydari is making sure all eyes stay on her timeless desi glamour. After arriving in France earlier this week, the actress has now dropped a fresh fashion moment, and this time, she’s bringing classic Indian elegance to the global stage that's equal parts stunning and effortless.

Aditi Rao Hydari turns dei at Cannes

For her latest Cannes appearance, Aditi embraced old-world sophistication in a breathtaking ivory saree by JADE by Monica and Karishma. The drape shimmered beautifully under the Riviera sun, featuring delicate rhinestone embellishments and detailed embroidery scattered across the fabric.

Adding a bold twist to the classic silhouette, the actress paired the drape with a daring beige blouse featuring a deep plunging neckline. Instead of over-accessorising, Aditi let her dramatic gold choker from Indriya Jewels steal all the spotlight. She completed the styling with stacked statement rings while skipping earrings and bangles entirely, allowing the necklace to remain the focal point.

Her beauty look stayed equally polished and elegant. Aditi opted for glowing skin with softly flushed cheeks, lightly shimmery eyes, precise eyeliner, and a bold red lip that added vintage charm to the ensemble. Her hair was styled in a middle-parted ponytail, tied with a gold parandi that beautifully complemented the saree's traditional aesthetic.

Before the saree, Aditi served chic monochrome glam

Before stepping out in the ivory saree, Aditi had already impressed fans with another stylish Cannes look. In a video shared on Instagram, the actress appeared in a sophisticated black-and-white halter-neck dress that perfectly blended minimalism with drama.

The outfit featured a bold front cut-out detail, a tie-up back, a cinched waist, and a breezy flowing skirt that moved effortlessly as she walked. She paired the monochrome ensemble with statement gold dangling earrings and rings, keeping the styling sharp yet understated.

Read Also South Indian Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan Makes FIRST Cannes 2026 Red Carpet Appearance In Strapless...

For glam, Aditi stayed true to her signature fresh-faced aesthetic with radiant skin and subtle makeup. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek high ponytail, adding a modern edge to the elegant silhouette.