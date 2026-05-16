Huma Qureshi Honours 'Ghats Of Banaras' At Cannes Film Festival 2026 In Banarasi Saree With Palm Tree Motifs

Huma Qureshi at Cannes 2026 | Instagram

As Indian fashion continues to dominate the Cannes Film Festival 2026, actress Huma Qureshi has now delivered her own timeless saree moment on the French Riviera. Just hours after Aditi Rao Hydari's stunning ivory drape look, Huma stepped out in a rich Banarasi ensemble that beautifully blended Indian craftsmanship with Riviera-inspired detailing, proving once again that sarees remain evergreen on global stages.

Take a look:

Huma Qureshi’s Banarasi saree steals the spotlight

Huma embraced full desi elegance at this year's Cannes in a regal purple-and-gold Banarasi saree from Shanti Banaras. The six-yard drape was richly adorned with intricate gold brocade work woven with unique palm tree motifs, representing the scenic French Riviera while still staying deeply rooted in traditional Indian weaving techniques.

Read Also Aditi Rao Hydari Drops New Cannes Film Festival 2026 Look In Ivory Saree & Stunning Gold Choker

Sharing glimpses of the look online, Huma reflected on the emotional connection behind the outfit. She expressed, "From the ghats of Banaras to the French Riviera." There’s something incredibly special about wearing a weave that feels like it has lived through time."

She further added, "What I love most is how it holds two worlds at once — the nostalgia of a traditional Banarasi weave, and the quiet unexpectedness of motifs that feel contemporary and playful."

The actress paired the statement saree with a shimmering gold silk blouse featuring brocade detailing, a plunging V-neckline, a cropped hemline, and structured tailoring that added a modern edge to the otherwise classic silhouette.

Keeping the styling minimal yet elegant, Huma accessorised her Cannes desi appearance with traditional jewellery pieces from Amrapali Jewels. Her layered gold necklace with Polki accents became the focal point of the look, paired with matching earrings and a bold statement ring. She also carried an embroidered mini clutch, adding another handcrafted touch to the ensemble.

For beauty, Huma leaned into soft glam with glowing skin, rosy cheeks, feathered brows, winged eyeliner, and glossy pink lips. Her hair was left open in loose waves with a soft side parting, perfectly balancing the regal saree aesthetic with effortless Cannes glamour.