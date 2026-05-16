Cannes 2026: Indian Actress Turns Two 80-Year-Old Sarees Into Corset-Style Gown At Film Festival Red Carpet

Disha Madan at cannes Film festival 2026 red carpet | Instagram

Indians and their desi silhouettes are continuing to dominate the Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet, and this time, it was Disha Madan who grabbed eyeballs with an exquisite couture moment rooted in heritage and sustainability. While global stars arrived in dramatic couture gowns, the South Indian actress chose to spotlight vintage Indian textiles in one of the most unique looks seen at Cannes this year.

Disha Madan shines in desi-inpired look at Cannes 2026

Disha stepped onto the iconic red carpet in a custom corset-style gown crafted entirely from two 80-year-old vintage sarees, proving once again that Indian craftsmanship never goes out of style.

Designed by Label Niharika Vivek, the multi-toned ensemble featured a structured corset-inspired bodice with a halter neckline, a sweetheart-cut front, and a dramatic backless design that added a bold edge to the otherwise heritage-inspired look. The fitted silhouette then flowed seamlessly into a fishtail-style skirt that created graceful movement on the red carpet.

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What truly made the look stand out was the intricate detailing carried over from the original sarees. Rich zari work, traditional embroidery, and layered multi-coloured embellishments added texture and depth to the gown.

For the accessories, Disha leaned fully into maximalist styling with elaborate gold jewellery from Gajraj Jewellers, including a statement necklace, dramatic dangling earrings, and peacock-inspired ear cuffs. She further elevated the look with a traditional nose pin, stacked statement rings, and intricate gold nail accessories.

Her beauty look remained soft yet elegant with radiant skin, rosy cheeks, nude eye makeup, winged eyeliner, and glossy lips. She styled her hair in sleek middle-parted braids adorned with stunning hairpins, while a delicate bindi completed the entire desi couture moment beautifully.

Who is Disha Madan?

For those unfamiliar, Disha Madan is an Indian actor, dancer, and social media personality best known for her work in Kannada television and films. As per media reports, she first gained recognition after winning the reality show Dancing Star in 2014 alongside Tsunami Kitty.

She later appeared in the television show Kulavadhu before becoming one of India's earliest social media stars through Musical.ly and TikTok. Today, she continues to enjoy a massive online fan following with over a million followers on Instagram.